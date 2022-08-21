Facebook billionaire Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal

Ben Affleck and JLo weren’t the only power couple in wedded bliss this weekend.

Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg married businessman Tom Bernthal — and announced their nuptials on Instagram.

The Facebook deputy posted a picture of the newlywed couple on a wooded gravel path with the simple caption “MARRIED,” followed by seven hearts.

Bernthal, 50, who founded the consulting firm Kelton Global, shared the same picture and added a heartfelt message.



“After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again,” he wrote. “Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”

Sandberg, 52, and Bernthal tied the knot in Wyoming and incorporated Western touches into the ceremony, including the jeans and cowboy boots donned by the groom, according to People Magazine.

Sandberg’s two children with her late husband Dave Goldberg and Bernthal’s three kids were all reportedly members of the bridal party.

“It is our wedding as the seven of us,” Bernthal told the outlet.

“We keep saying, ‘We’re all getting married,’ ” Sandberg reportedly added.

Goldberg’s brother Rob — who introduced the newlyweds in 2019 — served as a co-officiant, according to the magazine.

Sandberg was under investigation for misusing Meta funds for her wedding when she announced her resignation. AFP via Getty Images

Sandberg announced earlier this year that she is stepping down from Meta in the fall to focus on “foundation and philanthropic work” but would continue to serve on its board.

At the time of her resignation she was the subject of an internal Meta investigation for using corporate resources to plan the wedding.

Sandberg has a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.