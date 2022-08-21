ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Locals swap and sell items thanks to a long-standing tradition in Paso Robles

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NR5Wj_0hPH4o8d00

Downtown Paso Robles was the hot spot to be at Saturday not only for Safety Fest but also for Trading Day.

Attendees met up at the Downtown City Park to check out all sorts of items.

Trading Day is where people around the Central Coast can gather and sell items like a yard sale but at a park.

"The food, I get to eat, and I get to meet people - wonderful people,” said Norma Moye, the executive director of Downtown Paso Robles. “We meet people from all over the state of California and occasionally people out of the state too."

Moye said Trading Day is a Paso Robles tradition that has been going on since about 1988.

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
CAMBRIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Escape room brings family fun to North County

The Great Escape offers escape rooms, virtual reality games, refreshments. – Looking for that next great adventure? Look no further than The Great Escape, a family-friendly, all-around fun venue located in the heart of downtown Atascadero. Since opening in 2021, The Great Escape has welcomed thrill-seekers from across the Central...
ATASCADERO, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022

Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Day#City Park#Safety Fest#Downtown Paso Robles
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Road Trip: Morro Bay

Set your sights southward and head down the 101 to Morro Bay. Right where the 101 hooks up with Highway 1 you’ll find this small town that offers the perfect spot for a long weekend with the kids that’s full of beach days and a totally chill vibe. Slow down, get to know the welcoming locals and enjoy some of the best seafood that the Pacific Ocean provides. We checked it out and have your next road trip all planned for you!
MORRO BAY, CA
kprl.com

Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022

A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy