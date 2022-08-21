Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Rockin’ for a Reason raises money ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Some Lincoln seniors had fun singing songs for a good cause Wednesday afternoon. Legacy Arbors Memory Care held its eighth annual Rockin’ for a Reason event to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which funds research. “Research is really where it’s...
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
klkntv.com
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln earn manufacturing certificates in training course
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln have been taking special classes to learn about the local manufacturing industry. On Tuesday, 12 Ukrainian refugees received certificates from the Lincoln Manufacturing Council. They took part in a three-week course that was taught in their native language by two Ukrainian...
klkntv.com
UNL student says she was almost run over by administrator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student wrote an article saying a campus administrator “almost ran me over.”. The story quickly became popular on the Daily Nebraskan website, but the author says there’s a deeper meaning to it. Megan Buffington, a senior at UNL, said...
omahamagazine.com
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022
"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
klkntv.com
Kicks for Kids hosts fundraising walk/run at James Arthur Vineyards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An upcoming fundraiser will help buy new shoes for kids in need. Kicks for Kids started in 2011 to help one elementary school teacher’s students get new shoes and has since grown into a full nonprofit. Last year, it gave nearly 700 new pairs...
Kearney Hub
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
klkntv.com
LPS superintendent ‘looking into’ staff meeting regarding LGBTQ+ student support
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools addressed a staff meeting that happened earlier in August. Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman addressed the meeting before Tuesday’s board of education meeting. Ryan Sallans, a speaker and author from Nebraska, held a learning session for school nurses, counselors, social workers and...
WOWT
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
fox42kptm.com
Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers
Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
KETV.com
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
klkntv.com
UNL professor says Nebraska could see slow economic growth for rest of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor predicts that Nebraska could see slow economic growth through the end of the year. Eric Thompson, an economics professor who leads UNL’s Bureau of Business Research, made this prediction based on six economic indicators. The indicators, which Thompson says...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
klkntv.com
Fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera to be honored with a blood drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive Friday to honor Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. The “12 Days of Hope” event will be held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station at 6601 Pine Lake Road. Herrera was shot...
thereader.com
An Event, A Cancellation, and a Closure
Reserve your spot today for this year’s Broadway Ball benefitting Omaha Performing Art’s Education and Community Engagement programs. This year’s event will take place Friday, September 9th at the Holland Performing Art Center at 1200 Douglas street. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres begin at 6pm with dinner at 7 and a special performance and reception to follow. The theme is Disney’s Frozen, and tickets are $250 and can be purchased Here.
WOWT
Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
