Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Rockin' for a Reason raises money ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer's

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Some Lincoln seniors had fun singing songs for a good cause Wednesday afternoon. Legacy Arbors Memory Care held its eighth annual Rockin’ for a Reason event to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which funds research. “Research is really where it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
klkntv.com

UNL student says she was almost run over by administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student wrote an article saying a campus administrator “almost ran me over.”. The story quickly became popular on the Daily Nebraskan website, but the author says there’s a deeper meaning to it. Megan Buffington, a senior at UNL, said...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022

"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald's

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fox42kptm.com

Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers

Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

An Event, A Cancellation, and a Closure

Reserve your spot today for this year’s Broadway Ball benefitting Omaha Performing Art’s Education and Community Engagement programs. This year’s event will take place Friday, September 9th at the Holland Performing Art Center at 1200 Douglas street. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres begin at 6pm with dinner at 7 and a special performance and reception to follow. The theme is Disney’s Frozen, and tickets are $250 and can be purchased Here.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
OMAHA, NE

