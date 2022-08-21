ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Creek, CA

KTVL

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
