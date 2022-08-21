Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 27,413 acres, 80% containment as of Tuesday
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: The Six Rivers Lightning Complex increased to 27,413 acres by 9 p.m. Aug. 23. As of Tuesday morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 27, 408 acres with 80 percent containment. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, 1,694 personnel are assigned to...
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
New loans available for businesses and residents affected by the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that new low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by the McKinney Fire that began July 29, 2022. On August 18, SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response...
