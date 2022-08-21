ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting...
Florida voter concerns addressed ahead of 2022 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Floridians cast their ballots on Primary election day officials weigh in on some of the leading concerns driving voters to the polls. Political analyst, Susan MacManus, a Political Science Professor at the University of South Florida touched on some of the issues voters would be considering Tuesday as that polls. Issues like inflation, abortion and election integrity at the top of mind for many.
