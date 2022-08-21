TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Floridians cast their ballots on Primary election day officials weigh in on some of the leading concerns driving voters to the polls. Political analyst, Susan MacManus, a Political Science Professor at the University of South Florida touched on some of the issues voters would be considering Tuesday as that polls. Issues like inflation, abortion and election integrity at the top of mind for many.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO