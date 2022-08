Jairo Henriquez broke a scoreless tie with a 66th minute goal, and the Switchbacks knocked off Tampa Bay, 1-0.

Goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell was fantastic in the win, with several impressive saves en route to a clean sheet.

The Switchbacks will host New Mexico United in their next game on August 27th.

The post Switchbacks blank Rowdies, 1-0 appeared first on KRDO .