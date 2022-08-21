Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn Smoot
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry Lease
Related
Dallas Cowboys roster down to 80 players after 5 cut
The decision to move on from Hajrullahu comes two weeks after the team signed Maher and moved on from undrafted free agent kicker Jonathan Garibay, following his struggles to make kicks throughout training camp.
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today
Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
FOX Sports
Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer
Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks 'might have two No. 1s'
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Seahawks to feature Drew Lock in preseason finale, but Pete Carroll still noncommittal on QB1. Carroll was asked Tuesday if Drew Lock, who...
Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup might be back sooner, rather than later.
FOX Sports
Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons
KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s the preseason top 25 Texas high school football teams, according to MaxPreps
So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are defending state champions, like 6A champions Austin Westlake and North Shore.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Donald Trump’s Cowboys prediction
It’s well-known that former President Donald Trump once owned the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, but did you know he once had the opportunity to buy the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys?. As the story goes, then-owner Clint Murchison Jr. was looking to sell the team and Trump had...
FOX Sports
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
FOX Sports
Titans trim to 80 by placing rookie kicker on reserve list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are making sure they keep undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak around a bit longer. The Titans placed Shudak on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. The move trimmed their roster to 80 by the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon. That also means...
ESPN: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy will be 'most watched' head coach this year
Kickoff to the 2022 NFL is just over two weeks away. On Tuesday, NFL Nation compiled its preseason power rankings, which also included "one person in each organization — coach, general manager or player — who is firmly on the hot seat as the season starts." Among the...
NFL・
Cowboys Cutdown Day: New 53-Man Roster Projection - LIVE BLOG
A fateful day for many, as the Dallas Cowboys are due to cut to 80 on Tuesday on the way to formulating the 53-man roster that will open the 2022 NFL season. Our latest guesses ...
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
footballscoop.com
A high school football coaching icon has died
Gary Gaines, immortalized in Buzz Bissinger's classic Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream and portrayed onscreen by Billy Bob Thornton, died on Monday, his family announced. He was 73 years old. Gaines played quarterback at Angelo State, then earned his first head coaching job at tiny...
FOX Sports
Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes
Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
FOX Sports
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons hope they're a good match
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons hope they are a good match. The Falcons needed a quarterback after cutting ties with the longtime face of the franchise, Matt Ryan. Enter Mariota, who needed a place to jump-start a career that hasn't come close to meeting expectations...
Comments / 0