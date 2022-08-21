More than 20 entries were submitted for the second Saline Dog of the Year Contest by the Saline Community Fair. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in alphabetical order) were Apollo, Dabo, Echo, GiGi and Jack.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO