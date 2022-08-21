ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SOCCER: Saline Freshman Blank Dearborn

Saline defeated Dearborn, 1-0, in freshman soccer action Monday. Saline's only goal was scored by Blair Higgins. Golie Jack Wilczynski posted the shutout.
SALINE, MI
GOLF: Saline Girls 2nd at Tecumseh Invitational

The Saline varsity girls golf team finished second in the Tecumseh Invitational Monday. Grace Celso finished tied for third and Laura Swanger was tied for eighth as both made the all-tournament team. "The course played tough for the girls but they hung in there and almost pulled out the win...
SALINE, MI
Saline Kicker Riley Behrman Starts Fundraiser to Kick Pediatric Cancer

Is Riley Behrman a placekicker moonlighting as a soccer goalie or vice versa? However, you see it, the Saline High School senior plans to put his talents to greater use this fall. Behrman has launched the Hornets Kicking Cancer campaign. Behrman is asking people to pledge money for every extra...
SALINE, MI
Voting Is Open for the 2022 Saline Dog of the Year

More than 20 entries were submitted for the second Saline Dog of the Year Contest by the Saline Community Fair. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in alphabetical order) were Apollo, Dabo, Echo, GiGi and Jack.
SALINE, MI
Husband, Father Gary Jedele, Co-Owner of Mid-Tech Inc., Loved Farming

Gary William Jedele, age 60, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 16, 1961 in Saline, the son of LeRoy H. and Irene S. (Kruger) Jedele. On January 22, 1988, he married Judy A. Knoedler. Gary was...
SALINE, MI

