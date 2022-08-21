Parker Byrd discharged from hospital, to begin outpatient surgery, therapy

Related
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: More good news for Byrd after 15th surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received more good news after the East Carolina Univerity baseball commit’s 15th surgery Tuesday, his mother reported. Byrd has been in and out of the operating room since suffering severe leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. His right leg sustained the most damage, and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
Local organizations help collect food for students
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local organizations are working together to make sure children are fed ahead of the new school year. Children Healthy Eating on the Weekend (CHEW) partnered with Veterans Services of the Carolinas and Jacksonville Board of Realtors to hold a food drive. Organizers said the drive was much needed as the […]
14-week late-start classes at PCC start Sept. 1
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Fall Semester is underway at Pitt Community College, but opportunities remain for those still interested in taking classes. According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, the college will offer 14-, 12- and eight-week courses this fall. They begin Sept. 1, Sept. 19 and […]
ncconstructionnews.com
Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame
A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Perfect Week 1 means no changes in Touchdown Friday Top 9
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We got it right, at least for the first week. All nine of the high school football teams selected in the Week 1 Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll won last Friday. As a result, there were no changes to last week’s poll. New Bern remains No. 1 followed by Tarboro. Click […]
Former Greenville police chief named CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Plain
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Former Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman was selected unanimously by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain as the next Chief Executive Officer. The board announced the move will be made Oct. 1. “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to work and serve the community both […]
ECU students reflect on first day of classes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU students were filled with mixed emotions as they returned to campus Monday for the first day of class. “How do I even describe it? I’m like, happy but I’m sad,” said Lauren Cekada, an ECU senior. “At the same time, it’s a lot of emotions,” Cekada added. “I feel really […]
Hall of Fame water skier, baseball star part of ‘Night of Hope’ Sept. 15
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sept. 15 will be a special night in Greenville. Hall of fame water skier Kristi Overton Johnson is hosting an event, A Night of Hope. It will feature former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry. He will tell his story about overcoming years of addiction, alcoholism, emotional wounds and other issues. […]
South Creek Middle School distributes free school supplies
OAK CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — South Creek Middle School’s principal, teachers and staff handed out pencils, notebooks and other items in Oak City Wednesday. School officials said it was a small way to help families struggling with rising prices. “I’m really grateful and appreciate they are taking steps,” said Alice Crowell, a local mother. “They […]
NC school bus stop law: What you need to know
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
Former Williamston, Swansboro coaches part of latest NCHSAA Hall of Fame class
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Williamston High School football coach, athletic director and teacher Harold Robinson and former Swansboro soccer coach and teacher Bob Vroom were part of the latest members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class. Robinson and Vroom were joined as part of the 2021 class with […]
Officials urge vaccinations for students ahead of new school year
GREENVLLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County health officials are encouraging everyone to make sure students up to date on their required vaccinations before school starts on Monday. North Carolina law requires all students in the state to have certain immunizations for the new school year. Laurie Reed, manager for the ECU Health Medical Center School […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 20, 21 & 22
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
neusenews.com
Greene County Schools welcomes returning staff for the 2022-23 school year
Snow Hill, NC - For the first time in over a decade, Greene County Schools begins a school year with brand new leadership at the top. In June, long time superintendent Patrick Miller and director of Human Resources Raymond Smith both retired leaving Greene county with a combined 90 years of service to the children of the county. This year, Dr. Frank Creech takes the helm of the school district as its superintendent and Dr. Rodney McNeil has stepped into the role of Executive Director of Human Capital replacing Smith.
WITN
House fire in Morehead City
These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning. Truck, trailer, and motorcycles stolen throughout Jacksonville. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul....
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
wcti12.com
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
newbernnow.com
Roadtrip to Cheer for New Bern High Bears Football Team
The New Bern High School Bears Football Team will be traveling to Maury High School in Norfolk, VA to take on the Commodores. If you were at last year’s matchup, then you already know it was a nailbiter! You don’t want to miss round 2! It’s going to be EPIC!
WITN
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
WNCT
