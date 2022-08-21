Read full article on original website
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Juvenile, While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
Note There have been multiple shooting incident near this location. Unknown if this suspect has connections to the previous shooting incidents near this location. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Fremont Street for a report of shots fired....
rockfordscanner.com
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flee From Police In A Stolen Vehicle, Then Crash. Police Located A Firearm Inside The Vehicle
8:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street when it fled. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but discovered it a short time. later in the 1000 block of S. 6th Street where it collided with a parked car.
Winnebago law enforcement forms quick response crash team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six agencies are teaming up to provide better response to major traffic crashes, it was announced Wednesday. Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Rockton, and South Beloit police, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are forming the Winnebago County Major Crash Assistance Team, which will be tasked with investigating major crashes. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
WIFR
Police: Suspect in Rockford murder turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to Rockford police. Rico Jefferson, 32, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Maurice Simmons. Simmons was killed in a shooting on October 22, 2020. After nearly two...
Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
Teen charged in Freemont Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and […]
nbc15.com
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole.
Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole. It happened just before 2 am, near 20 and the corners. Reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a pole. 1 person was reporting possible injuries. Avoid the area for a bit, or expect possible delays. that IS provided...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin
Rockford, IL- Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin. This project consists of washing and sealing of nine (9) bridge structures. This includes. bridge washing and applying concrete sealer to the entire top surface of the bridge. deck. On Tuesday August 23, 2022 – Auburn St. over...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Requested To Scene Of Vehicle Vs House Accident
At approximately 3:00 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of Coolidge Place in Rockford for reports a vehicle hit a house. Two ambulances were requested to the scene to transport the injured to local hospitals, the extent of injuries is unknown. that IS provided to us…
Mom shares video of last time her Belvidere sons, fiancé were seen alive
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Maddie Way, fiancée of Andrew Hintt and mother of their boys, Benjamin and Sebastian, has taken to TikTok to share her feelings after the three were murdered in Belvidere in December 2020. Way shared video from their home’s Ring doorbell camera late last week, showing Hintt and the boys returning for the […]
WIFR
78-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies released the name Monday of a man who died Saturday after his ATV turned upside down on top of him. Gregory P. Ludwig, 74, of Freeport was pronounced dead at the scene after Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies found his ATV in a creek in Freeport.
WIFR
Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kiana Martin, 30, will spend 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple firearm charges. The Rockford woman admitted to lying to federally licensed weapons dealers, saying she was buying the firearms for herself. However, in truth, she was buying and transferring them to known felons. She pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022 to making false written statements to these firearms dealers, buying both guns and ammunition. She would then transfer the purchases to criminals.
WIFR
Sterling police search for suspect after armed robbery at Dollar General
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Just after 8:30 Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on 4th Street in Sterling for a report of an armed robbery. Officers say the suspect entered the...
KWQC
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
Comments / 0