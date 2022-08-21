ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago law enforcement forms quick response crash team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six agencies are teaming up to provide better response to major traffic crashes, it was announced Wednesday. Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Rockton, and South Beloit police, along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are forming the Winnebago County Major Crash Assistance Team, which will be tasked with investigating major crashes. […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side

Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
WIFR

Police: Suspect in Rockford murder turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to Rockford police. Rico Jefferson, 32, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Maurice Simmons. Simmons was killed in a shooting on October 22, 2020. After nearly two...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen charged in Freemont Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with shooting at a house, causing damage to a garage and car. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Freemont Street on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, investigators found damage to the garage and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
WIFR

78-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies released the name Monday of a man who died Saturday after his ATV turned upside down on top of him. Gregory P. Ludwig, 74, of Freeport was pronounced dead at the scene after Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies found his ATV in a creek in Freeport.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman gets federal prison time for buying firearms for felons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kiana Martin, 30, will spend 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple firearm charges. The Rockford woman admitted to lying to federally licensed weapons dealers, saying she was buying the firearms for herself. However, in truth, she was buying and transferring them to known felons. She pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022 to making false written statements to these firearms dealers, buying both guns and ammunition. She would then transfer the purchases to criminals.
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL

