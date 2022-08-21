Read full article on original website
Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store
A 49-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon mall was charged today with grand theft. Demon Wannee Dennis of Hemet was arrested Friday after the alleged theft at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Dennis, who is being The post Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
Homeless man accused of stealing groceries, trying to set store manager on fire in Moreno Valley
The homeless man accused of trying to set a store manager on fire after he tried to stop him for stealing groceries in Moreno Valley has been charged.
onscene.tv
DUI Suspected After Car Careens Into House | Moreno Valley
08.23.2022 | 5:30 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Moreno Valley and Riverside County Sheriff responded to a vehicle into a house. A woman who was driving the car was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. The house suffered major structural damage. Two patients were transported...
Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded
A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man, 24, Suspected Of Rape in Burbank Arrested In Desert Hot Springs
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle in Indio
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Indio, authorities said Wednesday. Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Indio Boulevard, southeast of Van Buren Street, Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron told City News Service. The driver of...
mynewsla.com
Felon to Stand Trial for Allegedly Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A 40-year-old felon accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate during an altercation that erupted over money must stand trial for attempted murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Wednesday. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
z1077fm.com
Suspect sought in Morongo Valley armed robbery
Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking information on a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morongo Valley business. Sheriff’s say that on Thursday (Aug 18), at 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 49800 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Their report says that the suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money and property, including jewelry and collectable coins. After the victim complied with the suspect’s demand, sheriffs say the suspect placed the property in a backpack and fled the location in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 30-years-old, and 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a blue or black sweatshirt over his shoulder and a blue or green backpack.
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
mynewsla.com
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
z1077fm.com
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend
Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported being shot at with possible BB The post Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries
A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
