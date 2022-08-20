Brandun Lee survives first career knockdown to move to 26-0 with win in Florida

Brandun Lee survived a brutal knockdown Saturday evening in Florida, but the unbeaten junior welterweight from the Coachella Valley held on to claim a unanimous decision victory over Will Madera.

Lee, 23, moved to 26-0 with the 98-91, 98-91, 98-91 decision inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

But the bout was viewed by Showtime ringside commentators as the first real concern for the rising star. It raised questions about Lee's defense and chin, fair or not, that have not been brought up previously. The third-round knockdown was the first time an opponent had knocked Lee to the canvas as a professional.

In the end, though, how he recovered also showed Lee’s ability to overcome adversity within a fight. Lee rose to his feet in seconds and while he was hurt he showed poise in moving through the round and not taking any more punishment.

"I think I just went in there a little too careless," Lee said. "After the first round, I told myself, 'This guy has nothing to give me.' But boy was I wrong."

The La Quinta resident came through with the win despite having the bout postponed two weeks when the Jake Paul versus Hasim Rachman Jr. pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in New York was canceled.

After a solid start, Lee found himself in some trouble in the third during a sequence that ended with the knockdown. Lee recovered and took over the bout in the fourth. He withstood a number of big left hooks that knocked him off balance and kept the fight interesting.

But by the 10th and final round, it appeared that Madera would need a knockout to win the fight. He nearly got it with more big punches, but Lee responded and landed several big punches of his own. To Madera’s credit, he hung on when others in the past had been knocked down by those same punches.

Lee, who was named The Ring magazine's 2021 prospect of the year, said before the fight that he will likely step back into the ring at least one more time this year. It’s doubtful anything will change based on Saturday’s bout.

“It's part of the game," Lee said. "I got hit with a clean shot. Not once did I fold. Not once did I attempt to quit. I'm a fighter, so I'm going to fight to the death."

Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.