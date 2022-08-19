Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
News Channel 25
Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
fox26houston.com
Man shot multiple times in SE Houston, hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Authorities responded to a call a little after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Broadway. Police say it’s not clear what happened before the...
KHOU
Caught on camera: Wind gust topples tree in Houston as SUV drives by
A KHOU 11 viewer sent us this video from near 59 North at Parker Road. Thankfully no one was hurt.
KHOU
Viral video: Houston business owner follows shoplifting suspect onto bus
"It's literally like stealing from my house. How would you feel if someone went into your house and took $600 worth of stuff?" the shop owner asked.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
Missing sisters found safe after they were last seen leaving apartment in NW Houston, HPD says
GOOD NEWS! Sisters Amirah and Kamiah Perryman were found safe Wednesday, Houston police said.
Gunman on the run after shooting man at apartment complex on Broadway Street, HPD says
The man knocked on several apartment doors before a woman finally helped him, police said.
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Store clerk beaten with bat by robbery suspect near Fifth Ward
HOUSTON — Houston Police are asking the public for help identifying a violent robbery suspect who was caught on camera beating a store clerk with a bat. The incident happened at a convenience store on Buck Street near Hirsch Road and the East Freeway on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
Man charged with kidnapping accused of luring 3-year-old girl to his car in north Houston
Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Court records say he lured the child to his vehicle before taking her to the motel room.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
