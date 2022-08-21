Read full article on original website
Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium. Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts. Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this...
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marion at Wynne
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a long offseason filled with conference realignments, coaching changes and summer workouts, Football Friday Night season is finally upon us. Our first Game of the Week in 2022 features two familiar foes. Marion will go on the road to face Wynne. The two teams had...
More non-conference dates revealed for Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s non-conference schedule continues to take shape on the hardwood. We know of at least one more home game for men’s basketball. The Red Wolves will welcome Alabama State to town on Monday, December 19th. The Hornets are coached by former A-State assistant Tony Madlock. Keyon Wesley also returning to First National Bank Arena, he transfered to Alabama State in the offseason. Mike Balado’s crew will also head west. They’ll play at UC Davis on November 18th.
“Live with the Red Wolves” radio program kicks off Wednesday, August 31st
The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program presented by Greenway Equipment, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will make its 2022 debut Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season. The...
Terry Hampton excelling after taking long road to Arkansas
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman dipped into the portal in the offseason looking to plug a number of gaps, and early returns in fall camp suggest Arkansas State transfer defensive lineman Terry Hampton is positioning himself to do just that. Hampton, a native of El Dorado (Ark.), grew up in a...
Region 8 Sports Overtime: Jets Aquatic Club & Shark Wave Aquatic Team
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime. Two Jonesboro swim teams shined this summer. The Jets Aquatic Club and Shark Wave Aquatic Team are in the spotlight. You can get your highlight...
Chamber of commerce honors state representative who beat the odds
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - At only 13 years old, an Arkansas state representative was diagnosed with an aggressive disease, and he was not given good odds. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Marked Tree Chamber of Commerce honored Dwight Tosh for serving the state as a representative and law enforcement officer.
Aug. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Video: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. ARDOT cameras show traffic jammed from Jeannette to Wheatley. Video shows a traffic backup due to the fire. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Check back for updates.
Commission recommends location for new sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A highly-anticipated project moves another step toward the construction phase. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports complex. Officials recommended the project would be located at Race Street and McClellan Drive. The property...
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
Free home-based preschool looking to enroll more families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Parents as Teachers is a program that’s been around since 2011 and now there’s a new push to get you and your youngest enrolled. The free, home-based preschool program is available to families living in Craighead and Greene Counties. Trained parent educators provide home visits...
onlyinark.com
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
actionnews5.com
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The brother of Arkansas State Representative Milton Nicks has been charged with raping a teenager in Cross County. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 64-year-old Rickey Nicks on one count of rape on Friday after a probable cause hearing was held at the Poinsett County District Court.
Lanes of I-40 bridge to close in Sept. due to inspections
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River bridge will close alternately for about four weeks. The lane closures are set to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The closures will be done by Arkansas Department of Transportation as they do a Nonredundant Steel Tension Member inspection. One...
Superintendent heads to the sky for school traffic solution
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland School District has seen explosive growth over the past 5 years, leading to more parents in car lines than ever. “We are averaging about 164 new kids each year and when you look at the traffic that brings in from our school and local kids, it can be quite challenging to get around in streets early in the morning and late in the afternoon,” said Brookland school district superintendent Brett Bunch.
School district votes on teacher bonuses
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pay raises for staff comes with cuts in other places. A few weeks into the school year Westside Consolidated School District leaders discuss funding options for recommended bonuses. School board members and district leaders met Monday night for a regularly scheduled school board meeting. Multiple items...
‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push to get your student in the classroom and keep them there. Jonesboro Public Schools has launched a campaign called “Strive for less than 5″. According to Learning Loss Coordinator, Mandy Zipfel, they want to reinforce there is power in sitting in the classroom and getting instruction from a teacher.
