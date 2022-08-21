ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village

By Tim Steele, Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anne Marshall is a single mom living in the Lents neighborhood near SE 106th and Reedway. That’s the site for a proposed Safe Rest Village. And Marshall is not going to stick around to find out if her fears are accurate.

“I would like the people who are deciding where these things go to consider their own communities, because it feels like they put them everywhere else,” Marshall told KOIN 6 News. Her daughter “walks by herself to the bus stop, which is going to be just down the street from this camp. I don’t think that’s safe. I’m worried that there is no barrier to entry, no drug testing, no mental illness testing, and I’m worried about all the campers.”

Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy

On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFLfZ_0hPGyedd00
    Residents in the area of SE 106th and Reedway oppose a Safe Rest Village site, August 20, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4GLV_0hPGyedd00
    Residents in the area of SE 106th and Reedway oppose a Safe Rest Village site, August 20, 2022 (KOIN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23v8Sv_0hPGyedd00
    A map showing the proposed Safe Rest Village sites from the City of Portland, 2022

Jeanne Ramsey, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, said the homeless problem is already bad in the area. She fears the new spot will make things worse.

“They’re so dirty we have rats the size of dogs that we have to contend with. We have trash all the time on our street that we’re having to pick up. If you walk back there, there’s trash and needles,” Ramsey said. “I mean it’s just nasty. It’s not a place that’s livable anymore.”

David Potts, the president of the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association, concedes the city of Portland “is probably not going to give people a say on where to locate them, but they could at least communicate. They have chosen not to.”

He said the city hasn’t communicated with those directly impacted by this Safe Rest Village and haven’t responded to their primary concerns.

‘Prolific tagger’ faces felony warrant in Portland

Beyond how this site might impact the neighborhood’s safety, cleanliness or property value, the group also raised concerns about the site location. They say the site is zoned as open space, part of a wildlife refuge and has a history of contaminated soil.

But in 2016, the Department of Environmental Quality published a technical memorandum that said the state removed 364 tons of contaminated soil from the Reedway site and after the excavation the DEQ found “residual soil concentrations are protective of potential homeless campers, recreationalist, occupational workers, construction workers and excavation workers.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAgd1_0hPGyedd00
    A 2016 DEQ photo of soil contamination cleanup at SE 106th/Reedway in Portland’s Lents neighborhood
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHVMR_0hPGyedd00
    A 2016 DEQ map of soil contamination cleanup at SE 106th/Reedway in Portland’s Lents neighborhood

Despite the pushback, city officials said they plan to have this Safe Rest Village built by the fall.

While Potts said he understands the village is coming regardless of what the neighborhood wants. But he also said the city’s decision is not only unfair but also in vain.

“It’s kind of like someone with a yacht and a hole in the water we pour money into,” Potts said. “The homeless situation is a hole in Portland that the City pours money into with no idea where it goes, or what the outcome is going to be.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office for comment on this Safe Rest Village. At this time there has been no response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 48

Elizabeth Allen
4d ago

build a bunch of impatient treatment centers and a few extra jails and bounce them back and forth between those until they can get sober and get a job

Reply(8)
18
B I L L
3d ago

We were lied to with Proposition 110. It is a complete failure and needs to be repealed. Oregon is the second worst state in the nation with drug problems and dead last in the nation for doing anything about it. Once again the Democrats lied to us and they need to be done!

Reply(5)
14
BellaBu
3d ago

feel so sorry for those folks that have homes there and raising families. the city is becoming one big Dump!! drugs arn't going to stop, especially when they hand it out free along with needles.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods

It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

Cause Of Fire At Historic Roseway Theater Ruled Accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — An investigation has been completed into the cause of a fire that nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. on the morning of August 6th. “The cause of the fire was electrical in nature. Arson has been ruled out and this...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Rest Village
kptv.com

Police warn public of vehicle theft scam in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is warning the public about a vehicle theft scam that has been happening recently. The police department has taken four vehicle theft reports with similar circumstances between August 1-19. According to police, the suspect will use a female profile to contact people...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

First responders say more hikers being rescued in the Gorge

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corbett Fire District chief Rick Wunsch said there’s been a significant increase of hiker rescues this year. With a few weeks left in summer, the fire district wants to remind hikers what to do to stay safe on the trails. The death of a...
CORBETT, OR
kptv.com

Northwest Portland stabbing leaves two injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police is looking for a suspect after two men were injured in a stabbing on Northwest Everett Street and Northwest 14th Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers arrived to find two men with wounds. One man had small cuts on his face and...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy