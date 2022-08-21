Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
DAVID CHERAMIE
David P. Cheramie, 46, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, La. passed away on Monday, August, 22, 2022 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, La. and on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, La. from 9:00 a.m. until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Larose, La.
L'Observateur
Acsension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 8/15 to 8/19
During the week of August 15 – August 19, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Kaleb Avery, 41119 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to...
houmatimes.com
Circus Spectacular to make appearance in Thibodaux
The circus is coming to town! Carden International is excited to announce its Circus Spectacular is coming to Thibodaux on Wednesday, September 21, at the Harang Auditorium. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m., providing families with a thrilling night full of magical memories that will last a lifetime. The circus will feature magic tricks, clowns, daredevils, exotic animals, aerialists, and acrobats. Guests can arrive at the venue one hour prior to showtime to enjoy pre-show activities for all ages, including elephant, camel, and horse rides, fun inflatables, and face painting!
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish leaders encourage residents to attend Hurricane Ida recovery meeting
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A meeting is being held in Terrebonne Parish Tuesday to help families waiting for repairs on their homes nearly one year after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Parish leaders will answer questions and concerns for residents still dealing with hiccups over the last few months. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
LSP investigating fatal Lafourche crash
LOCKPORT, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Lafourche Parish that killed 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. Police say Garcia-Lopez was traveling northbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon on Highway 1 near Norma Lane while on a curve. The GMC then began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2016 Kia Soul traveling southbound.
FNF: Shaw spirit soars on the heels of Coach Hank Tierney’s improbable return
Friday Night at Joe Zimmerman Stadium, will be a milestone event for Archbishop Shaw.
WDSU
Slidell police find missing teenager
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department has reported that the missing run-away teenager has been found safe. The police reported that the missing juvenile posted on social media and was located. Julian Knowles, 17, was reported missing after running away from his home in Palm Lake on Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. More News from WRBL Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly […]
The Slidell Independent
Fishing Report – August 18
The solid week of rain that engulfed the Northshore wreaked havoc on anglers who took to the water. While some were able to dodge the thunderstorms, others were forced to call it quits early. Ray Miller of Madisonville made a trip with his friend Neil Cary of Covington. The two...
Red Beans & Rice Monday kick-off!
Red beans & rice has been a standing Monday tradition in New Orleans and much of South Louisiana since the early 19th century.
brproud.com
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
speedonthewater.com
Hydroflat Showcasing Latest And Greatest Project Boat At The Shootout For Second Straight Year
Between the company’s sporty HydroCat 30XTC it recently started selling and its expertise in paint, fiberglass repair and more, the team at Hydroflat Custom Fiberglass in Des Allemands, La., has been busier than it has ever been. And owner Evan Schaubhut and his super supportive wife, Lacey, are happier than they’ve ever been—it helps that for the second straight year a Hydroflat project boat is making its public debut at the Shootout on the Strip Wednesday evening during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri.
lafourchegazette.com
DONALD BOUZIGARD
Donald E. Bouzigard, 71, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. No services are scheduled. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Hebert Bouzigard; twin daughters, Jennie Ann Bouzigard and Katie Marie Bouzigard; former wife and best friend, Jan Marie Bergeron Bouzigard; brother, Keith Bouzigard and wife Tammy; sister, Tammy Bouzigard Bell; nephews, Landon Bouzigard, Tirk Bouzigard, Robert Oakes; nieces, Dana Bouzigard and Skye Renee Guidry (godchild).
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
lafourchegazette.com
Several bridges to close temporarily next week to allow for Ida repairs
Several Lafourche Parish bridges will close temporarily next week to allow workers to replace traffic lights that were damaged by Hurricane Ida. Parish government announced the closures today, saying that one bridge will be closed for a short period of time from Tuesday-Thursday of next week. The closure schedule is...
brproud.com
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s...
fox8live.com
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Trina Edwards talks about her engagement to John Alario, forecasters track a disturbance in the Atlantic and the Saints' Blake Gillikin gets a notice for a random drug test after his 81-yarder. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Trina Edwards on...
brproud.com
Trio accused of walking off from Tanger Outlets with clothing worth almost $7,000
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the featured image. The trio is accused of taking almost $7,000 worth of clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. “The three (3) pictured individuals worked...
Comments / 0