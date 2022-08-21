Between the company’s sporty HydroCat 30XTC it recently started selling and its expertise in paint, fiberglass repair and more, the team at Hydroflat Custom Fiberglass in Des Allemands, La., has been busier than it has ever been. And owner Evan Schaubhut and his super supportive wife, Lacey, are happier than they’ve ever been—it helps that for the second straight year a Hydroflat project boat is making its public debut at the Shootout on the Strip Wednesday evening during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri.

