$BTC: A Weaker U.S. Dollar Allows Bitcoin and Rest of the Crypto Market to Move Higher
Although the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surged to 109.22 — its highest level in over two decades — earlier today, since then it has dropped to 108.60, thereby allowing stocks and crypto to get some badly needed oxygen. Wikipedia says the U.S. Dollar Index” (DXY)—which is designed, maintained,...
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
REX Brings Traditional Certificates of Deposit Onto the BNB Chain
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
5 Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval: Get Payday Loans & Installment Loans In 2022
Living during an economic decline is hard on everyone. On top of everyday living costs, emergencies arise and stretch our finances tight. Whether you need financial help for an unexpected car repair, leaky roof, or an urgent road trip, you can benefit from a reliable lender. Sometimes your savings don’t...
$ETH: ConsenSys Highlights 5 Misconceptions About Ethereum’s “Merge” Upgrade
On Monday (August 22), blockchain technology company ConsenSys said that there are still five common misconceptions about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how ConsenSys describes what it does:. “ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We...
Crypto in Pain As Markets Fear What Fed Chair Has To Say This Week About Inflation
Crypto and other risk-on assets are feeling pain thanks to the current “risk-off” mood that has resulted in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surging to highs not seen in over two decades; and nervousness about what Fed Chair Jerome Powell might say this week is not helping. According...
