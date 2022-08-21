North Brunswick football turns the tables and routs Whiteville in North Carolina

LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA – What a difference a year makes.

North Brunswick unleashed plenty of big plays and routed perennial power Whiteville , 44-15, to open the 2022 football season on Saturday at Garry Bishop Stadium.

When the teams played last year, also at Charles Parry Stadium, the visiting Wolfpack rolled to a 54-13 win. Granted, the Wolfpack lost several key starters to graduation but the Scorpions are also a year older.

And they showed out.

“They beat us last year and this was a little bit of redemption,” said tailback Eric Mosely. “We had to come back.”

North Brunswick's Eric Mosely scores on a 13-yard run. Photo by Mike Duprez

They were certainly feeling it.

“Being that they're a championship-caliber team, this was a statement game for us,” said defensive back Dom’Ahnic Atkinson-Bell. “We had to let people know that we’re here this year.”

The Scorpions were around last year, too. They were 7-5 and made the 3-A state playoffs, a season anyone would consider successful.

But this might be different.

“We’ve gotten better and we finally had an off-season where the kids were able to lift and get bigger and stronger and faster,” said North Brunswick coach Bryan Davis. “We’ve still got some things to work on. We’re still down some players. Hopefully, we’ll get healthier and we can see where we are. The kids played really hard.”

Saturday's game turned on a few plays in the second quarter.

Whiteville had pulled into a 7-7 tie when the Wolfpack’s Chris Williams plunged in from 2 yards out. The play was set up by a 43-yard reception by Ashton Hammonds. That had Davis steaming but things quickly turned in North Brunswick's favor.

Tarron Green, a converted cornerback making his first start at quarterback, fired an 82-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Armstrong, who hauled the pass in over his left shoulder and raced to the end zone.

“I don’t want to give away all our secrets,” Green said. “But he got open and I made the throw.”

North Brunswick quarterback Tarron Green makes an option pitch. Photo by Mike Duprez

Then the Scorpions forced a three-and-out and Atkinson-Bell returned the punt 76 yards for a touchdown.

Just like that, it was 20-7.

“It was all about my teammates blocking for me,” Atkinson-Bell said. “I saw a seam and I took it.”

And then a fumble recovery by Jordan Jackson gave the Scorpions a short field. Tucker Goss, who had two touchdowns, scored from the 7 to extend North Brunswick's lead to 27-7 with 4:24 left in the first half.

Mosely’s 13-yard touchdown run capped a 7-play, 76-yard drive to open the second half.

The lead grew to 44-7 in the fourth quarter.

Whiteville’s Cam McKvian scored on a 31-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The Scorpions reveled in their win, counting all their points from 44 down to 1 during their postgame huddle with the coaches.

Davis led the celebration. At the same, he was mindful of what lies ahead.

“We’ve still got some things we have to iron out when we play with the likes of Hoggard, New Hanover, Laney and everybody else in our conference,” Davis said.