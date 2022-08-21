Our Title I Annual Parent Night will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., in the Media Center. This event allows for Dunnellon Middle School staff to share with parents and the community all of the supports that are in place to help our students and parents achieve academic success and increase involvement in the overall academic processes of our school. The ways in which our Title I funding is used to support the school’s academic goals will also be discussed.

