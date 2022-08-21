ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city

An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco continues attracting big employers

Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”

I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
hernandosun.com

Impact fee increases presented at school board workshop

At a workshop held on July 26, 2022, Hernando County School Board members were presented with potential new impact fees during a presentation by Nilgun Kamp of Benesch. Benesch is formerly known as Tindale Oliver, a public finance consulting firm. The calculated school impact fee schedule according to land use, and based on maximum fees set by House Bill (HB) 337 is as follows:
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County

Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid

Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
Citrus County Chronicle

0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job

Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County

I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Spaight elected to long-held county judgeship; succeeds Yerman, judge since 1993

Local constituents elected Edward Spaight as the successor to a longtime Citrus County judge. After polls closed Tuesday, Aug. 23, for Florida’s primary election, Spaight won around 57 percent of the unofficial final results from the county’s 31 precincts in the nonpartisan race against Lisa Yeager for the first county judge group.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Principal’s Office: Parent Night, Open House this month at DMS

Our Title I Annual Parent Night will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., in the Media Center. This event allows for Dunnellon Middle School staff to share with parents and the community all of the supports that are in place to help our students and parents achieve academic success and increase involvement in the overall academic processes of our school. The ways in which our Title I funding is used to support the school’s academic goals will also be discussed.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening

Bishop Freddie Oats of Faith Temple Worldwide Ministries is having a Veterans Appreciation Fish Fry on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. The dinner will be offered at the American Legion Hall and all veterans are invited to attend. Two Rivers festival seeks sponsors. Dunnellon’s annual Two Rivers Music &...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

One-woman show comes to Dunnellon gallery

See how abstract and op-art painter Ro Martinez creates her work at her one-woman show, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” from Sept. 17-25 at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery. The show kicks off with a demonstration and reception Sept. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. at which Martinez will...
DUNNELLON, FL
Bay News 9

DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A new era for Sumter

Sumter voters on Tuesday rejected an attempt to oust two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees from the county commission and also voted in two newcomers who have deep backgrounds in public safety. Incumbents Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley will continue to serve in Districts 1 and 5, respectively. Andy Bilardello, a retired police chief, defeated 16-year commissioner Doug Gilpin. And Jeff Bogue, an EMS director at Advent Health, will represent District 4, after incumbent Garry Breeden decided not to seek reelection.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

