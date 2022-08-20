ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election

HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Student Allegedly Sets Fire to College Dorm

A student was charged with arson last week after being arrested while riding on his bike with a gas can. Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, a student at the University of Houston, allegedly started a fire in his dorm room, causing damage to several nearby rooms and the adjoining hallways. After...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland starves off elimination against Iowa, will play Pennsylvania again

The Pearland Little League team poses with the Pearland Police and Fire departments chiefs. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland All Stars’ season is still alive after shutting out Iowa on Aug. 23. The All Stars defeated Davenport, Iowa, 4-0 and will move on to face off a familiar opponent on Aug. 24. Pearland jumped out early first, getting traffic on the bases, but Davenport, Iowa, was able to keep the All Stars off the scoreboard after a groundout from infielder Austin Cummings. Through the first two innings, both teams were scoreless despite threatening with runners on base until the top of the third inning when infielder Kaiden Shelton hit a homerun to left field that put the All Stars up 1-0. In the fourth inning, the All Stars gained a couple insurance runs. The first came off a dropped third strike from Iowa that would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, it allowed outfielder Landon Karel to go home and add a run. Then, catcher Ethan Richardson hit a hard ground ball to bring outfielder Manny Castillo home. At the top of the sixth inning, Castillo tripled on a line drive to right field. He later came home to score on a wild pitch from Iowa to give Pearland the four-run cushion. Jacob Zurek pitched the first three innings for Pearland allowing only one hit. The All Stars gave up only two hits as a team in the victory. Pearland will play against Mid Atlantic champions Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, who Pearland defeated in its first game in the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24 and will air on ESPN.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus

Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RETIRED SGT. PASSES

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of former HCSO Sgt. David Coward. David died yesterday after having suffered from a stroke. David now joins his brother Sgt. Joe Coward in heaven, who preceded him in death. Please keep his wife, children, and the Coward family in your thoughts and prayers. I will forward service information when arrangements have been made.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bloghouston.com

The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)

The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX

