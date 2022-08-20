Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
Spring ISD kindergarten teacher Shanekia Hall wins 2022 Teacher of the Year award
Congratulations Ms. Shanekia Hall! In an interview with Teachers of Tomorrow, she explains what motivated her to go into the profession.
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
KTRE
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division
Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus. Kilgore ISD Superintendent, Andy Baker, says those interested in participating will need to meet the prerequisites to be considered. Storm brings damage to Winona area. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. More details on the tornado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harris Co. budget in jeopardy after 2 constables claim funding lowered
While the constables claim they're not getting enough funds, numbers showed they received an increase over the last four years.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
fox26houston.com
Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election
HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
fox26houston.com
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023
The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
cw39.com
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
dallasexpress.com
Student Allegedly Sets Fire to College Dorm
A student was charged with arson last week after being arrested while riding on his bike with a gas can. Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, a student at the University of Houston, allegedly started a fire in his dorm room, causing damage to several nearby rooms and the adjoining hallways. After...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
cw39.com
Beto O’Rourke to hold two rallies in Humble and Fort Bend County this week
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his second round of appearances in the Houston area this week as the Democratic candidate plans trips to Humble and Fort Bend County. O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Monday that they will hold a rally on Wednesday at the...
Pearland starves off elimination against Iowa, will play Pennsylvania again
The Pearland Little League team poses with the Pearland Police and Fire departments chiefs. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland All Stars’ season is still alive after shutting out Iowa on Aug. 23. The All Stars defeated Davenport, Iowa, 4-0 and will move on to face off a familiar opponent on Aug. 24. Pearland jumped out early first, getting traffic on the bases, but Davenport, Iowa, was able to keep the All Stars off the scoreboard after a groundout from infielder Austin Cummings. Through the first two innings, both teams were scoreless despite threatening with runners on base until the top of the third inning when infielder Kaiden Shelton hit a homerun to left field that put the All Stars up 1-0. In the fourth inning, the All Stars gained a couple insurance runs. The first came off a dropped third strike from Iowa that would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, it allowed outfielder Landon Karel to go home and add a run. Then, catcher Ethan Richardson hit a hard ground ball to bring outfielder Manny Castillo home. At the top of the sixth inning, Castillo tripled on a line drive to right field. He later came home to score on a wild pitch from Iowa to give Pearland the four-run cushion. Jacob Zurek pitched the first three innings for Pearland allowing only one hit. The All Stars gave up only two hits as a team in the victory. Pearland will play against Mid Atlantic champions Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, who Pearland defeated in its first game in the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 24 and will air on ESPN.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus
Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RETIRED SGT. PASSES
It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of former HCSO Sgt. David Coward. David died yesterday after having suffered from a stroke. David now joins his brother Sgt. Joe Coward in heaven, who preceded him in death. Please keep his wife, children, and the Coward family in your thoughts and prayers. I will forward service information when arrangements have been made.
bloghouston.com
The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)
The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Comments / 0