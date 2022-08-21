Read full article on original website
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Fox40
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
Fox40
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Van crashes into side of home in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A Natomas-area home suffered considerable damage after a van crashed into it Wednesday morning. The scene was along Da Vinci Way, off of E. Commerce Way. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the van did leave the side of the home's garage with noticeable damage. No injuries have been reported.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Man survives driving off cliff into Sacramento River with vehicle upside-down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — No major injuries were reported on Monday after a man drove off a cliff and landed his car upside-down in what appeared to be shallow water, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Images shared by Sacramento Fire Department show first responders reaching into the upside-down car while...
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
KIVI-TV
Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni
On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
Fox40
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
Power outages reported across most of El Dorado County; PG&E investigating cause
EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County are dealing with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage.As of 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to just about 1,000 customers.According to PG&E's outage map, power isn't expected to be restored until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for some areas. Other areas have an even later time of after 4 p.m. for estimated restoration.City of Placerville officials say it appears that the problem originated from a failed substation in El Dorado Hills.
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
