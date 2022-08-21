EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County are dealing with power outages on Wednesday morning. About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage.As of 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to just about 1,000 customers.According to PG&E's outage map, power isn't expected to be restored until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for some areas. Other areas have an even later time of after 4 p.m. for estimated restoration.City of Placerville officials say it appears that the problem originated from a failed substation in El Dorado Hills.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO