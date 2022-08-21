Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
Citrus County Chronicle
What's Happening
Bishop Freddie Oats of Faith Temple Worldwide Ministries is having a Veterans Appreciation Fish Fry on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. The dinner will be offered at the American Legion Hall and all veterans are invited to attend. Two Rivers festival seeks sponsors. Dunnellon’s annual Two Rivers Music &...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”
I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
Citrus County Chronicle
One-woman show comes to Dunnellon gallery
See how abstract and op-art painter Ro Martinez creates her work at her one-woman show, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” from Sept. 17-25 at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery. The show kicks off with a demonstration and reception Sept. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. at which Martinez will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Anglers Inn houseboat lodgings begin arrival at Pete's Pier marina in Crystal River
A flotilla of what will be advertised as floating, five-star resorts at Pete’s Pier started mooring at the largest freshwater marina in the city of Crystal River. After being towed roughly 3,200 miles from Idaho behind a semitruck escorted as an oversized vehicle, the first of three renovated 1995 Gibson wide-body houseboats arrived Friday, Aug. 19, at Pete’s Pier, where two cranes then hoisted the 33,000-pound vessel into the water.
African serval, 3 bears rescued, taken to Silver Springs sanctuary
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three bears and an African serval now call Forest Animal Rescue in Silver Springs home. “King” is a mid-sized African serval that was bred in captivity and sold to be a wild pet, according to the sanctuary. The person who bought King was unable to handle him and he began to […]
BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
Florida’s Homeowner’s Insurance Crisis Hits the Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
sltablet.com
What’s Happening In Clermont
Sonic Drive-In It will be built on a 19-acre parcel of the 140-acre parcel of open land on State Route 50, northeast of Magnolia Pointe Boulevard. An exact opening date has not been set but it will be sometime in 2022. Publix Supermarket. Publix has entered into a lease agreement...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Bay News 9
DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
Citrus County Chronicle
Hundreds come together for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim
CEDAR KEY — A number of people took to the water on Saturday for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim. Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt was the organizer behind the event, which was put on to help raise money for Cedar Key School's playground project. Bobbitt said in an email that 108 people took part in the swim, with 97 finishing the "full swim." Additionally, another 11 did not complete the entire swim and ended up climbing onto a safety boat.
ocala-news.com
Manatee At Silver Springs State Park
This manatee was spotted while paddling through Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Cindy Eldridge for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Sarasota, Avon Park among top 10 US cities to move to in 2022, report says
Sarasota and Avon Park made it into a top 10 list of US cities to move to.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on development of Ocala/Marion County
I have lived in Ocala for two years and I have never seen any place so poorly developed. I see gas stations and car washes being built, and another Publix going up in the same region that two other Publix’s are. Restaurants, a hotel, homes, and more homes are...
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Now that mall is closed, here's what happens next to the property
Spencer Bartram said he’s taking his time to put together a complete conceptual plan showing his plans for redeveloping the Crystal River Mall. But he told the Chronicle on Thursday he plans to build the same kind of retail-residential mix that has proven successful at his previous development at the Gulf View Square Mall in Pasco County.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco continues attracting big employers
Pasco County is on the verge of adding to its mix of employment opportunities, Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco Economic Development Council Inc. (Pasco EDC), announced at a recent Pasco County Commission meeting. “I anticipate you are going to have a couple of big wins here, before...
After Death Of English Bulldog, Petition Filed To Prevent Two People From Ever Owning Pets
TAMPA, Fla. – A mixed-breed English bulldog named “Poppa” was attacked at least twice in recent months by dogs in the University Square neighborhood. Despite his grave wounds, his owners neglected to seek medical care although he cried out in agony if touched. On August
