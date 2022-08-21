ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Rusty Wallace honored to be Grand Marshal Sunday

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mv6TO_0hPGufws00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legendary driver and Watkins Glen winner will start off Sunday’s big race.

Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will serve as the Grand Marshal for The Go Bowling at The Glen. Wallace, who won in 1987 and 1989 at The Glen in NASCAR, will say the most famous words in motorsports “start your engines” kicking off the race.

The green flag drops at 3 pm Sunday and the race will be televised on the USA Network. For Wallace, getting the chance to come back to The Glen is something he truly cherishes.

“Saying that the folks from Go Bowling asked me to be the Grand Marshal, I was excited,” Wallace said. “This is one of my favorite racetracks, and Mike Printup (WGI President) who runs this place, is one of my best friends.”

For Wallace, who’s considered one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, nothing compares to competing on the track. But, this is the next best thing.

“Once I quit driving the car, I miss it a lot. I miss being in that car,” added Wallace. “When you get accolades like this it means something.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Sights & Sound: NASCAR at The Glen 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you some sights and sound from NASCAR weekend at The Glen. Over 100,000 thousand race fans were expected to attend Watkins Glen International this past weekend. WGI announced their seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and their second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Great NY State Fair, Daughtry, Brad Paisley: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

The headliner for this weekend, of course, is The Great New York State Fair. There will be tons to entertain at the fairgrounds, as usual, like carnival rides, music, fireworks, racing pigs and more food than any one person could possibly handle (so bring your friends). In addition to the fair’s many concerts, there are a few more around CNY this weekend, like Brad Paisley at The Amp, Daughtry in Verona and Nashville songwriters at Saranac Brewery. There will also be two movie screenings outdoors, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” a crafts fair in Armory Square and yoga in an apple orchard.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
WATERLOO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Marshal#Race Track#Bowling#Sports#Elmira#Wgi#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce to hold fundraiser

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce is holding a rather “different” fundraiser at the Tyoga Golf Course in Wellsboro this September. Julie Henry, the executive director explained the how the fundraiser will work.  “We’ll take golf balls and drop them from a helicopter over the 18th hole, and the ball closest to […]
WELLSBORO, PA
WETM 18 News

WWE invades First Arena in October

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are coming back to Elmira. On Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm WWE will bring its Sunday Stunner event to Elmira’s First Arena. It marks the first time since 2020 that WWE will makes its return to the city after COVID-19 altered live events […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira football aims for sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are aiming to win a sectional title on the gridiron this fall. The Elmira football team held their second day of practice this season on Tuesday. The Express went 5-4 a year ago and made it to the Section IV Class AA finals where they lost to Corning. Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local filmmaker creates new documentary using Southern Tier Veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A local filmmaker has come out with a new documentary recently focusing on the Vietnam War. The documentary is special in that it centers on veterans found in the Southern Tier and uses their stories to tell the documentary. The documentary, titled Vietnam Memoires, brings together a number of Vietnam Veterans […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly Glen celebrates first annual music festival

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — The First Annual Waverly Glen Music Festival will start this week on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater. Guests can expect live music with free food and drink. The lineup is as listed : 12:00 – The Valley […]
WAVERLY, NY
Oswego County Today

A Bit of Local Farm History

Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

LIVE UPDATES: Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fever once again took over Watkins Glen International as thousands of fans poured into the track for another year of Go Bowling at the Glen. Within the last ten laps, Kyle Larson pulled into first place, marking his second win of the Cup Series Race at WGI in two […]
CBS New York

See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. 
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

SPOILER ALERT: 2022 Fair butter sculpture revealed

(WSYR-TV) — The butter sculpture unveiling marks the unofficial opening of the New York State Fair. This is the Fair’s 54th butter sculpture. The 800 lbs. sculpture begins with a theme, provided by the American Dairy Association. Sculptors Marie Pelton and Jim Victor then create a design for the sculpture, which the American Dairy Association […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Hawks look to stay on top in Class AA

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Preparation for another season of High School football in Section IV has begun. The Corning Hawks football team held their first practice of their season on Monday. Corning went 9-2 a year ago and won their second straight Section IV Class AA title. The Hawks did graduate 18 seniors but return […]
CORNING, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Cruising Seneca Lake with Captain Bill’s Boat Tours

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Finger Lakes region is well known for its great wineries and waterfalls, but the lakes themselves are also something special and worth exploring. So, when visiting Watkins Glen, I was excited to take a Seneca lake tour with Captain Bill’s Cruises.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy