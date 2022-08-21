Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
newscenter1.tv
Back to school is right around the corner for RCAS; Four things parents need to know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As parents and students are gearing up for the school year to begin, there are many “things” to not forget. Here are some suggestions to get you and your student ready for the first day, which falls on August 30th. Four Things Parents...
newscenter1.tv
RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
newscenter1.tv
Safety a main priority for parents as students return to school
BOX ELDER, S.D. – Starting August 22, classes are back in session for the Douglas School District and five other districts in the Black Hills region. Another six, including the Rapid City Area Schools, start back up in the next week and a half. As parents drop off and...
newscenter1.tv
Youth Ride Free program continues for 7th year
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid Transit System is offering the Youth Ride Free program for its seventh consecutive year during the 2022-23 school year. Reliable transportation to and from school is something a lot of families need for the school year, and RTS is offering a free ride orientation period beginning August 22-29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the RapidRide buses. Parents can also ride for free during the orientation period when accompanied by their school-aged child.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NursingEducation.org investigated the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Workforce Simulation Model. South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030. A perfect storm of factors...
sdpb.org
Educator says failing students need alternatives
A legislative interim committee is meeting this summer to study juvenile justice, and committee members have heard much about truancy as a doorway to criminal behavior. At its second meeting this month, the committee heard from Rapid City’s top administrator who says some truant students might benefit from a new education track that does not currently exist.
newscenter1.tv
Dog pageant helps raise funds for emergency vet bills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The prettiest pooches from all around the Black Hills modeled their best outfits and talents at the first Hobo’s Heartbreakers Pooch Pageant, put on by Hobo’s Healing Heart. “We’ve already had our photogenic portion of this competition on our Facebook page,” explains Founder...
newscenter1.tv
SD Department of Tourism launches State of Create passport
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with the South Dakota Arts Council to launch the free State of Create mobile-exclusive passport highlighting arts and culture across South Dakota. The launch was announced Wednesday, and the State of Create passport comes as the second of...
newscenter1.tv
YFS and SDSU Extension hosting annual Harvest Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Youth & Family Services (YFS), along with SDSU Extension, announced that they will be hosting the fifth annual Harvest Festival. The festival is a free, family-friendly event that will take place at YFS’ Fullerton Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. YFS stated that the goal of the Harvest Festival is to “provide community members with an opportunity to visit the gardens, orchard and beehives and enjoy an inclusive an immersive experience that aims to educate and inspire all ages in food, farming, nutrition, culture, sustainability and healthy fun.”
newscenter1.tv
Central States Fair offering plenty of low-cost and even free fun
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is one too many corn dogs or turns on the Ferris wheel stretching your Central States Fair budget?. Not to worry, as there’s plenty of free entertainment scheduled daily at the Monument Health Community Stage and Soule Stage with music, magic, hypnotists and more. There’s also a number of performers who wander the fairgrounds, and for the younger kids, a free petting zoo hosted by the Future Farmers of America. There are also a number of open courses for hobbyists offered at no additional charge.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools announce changes in bus routes ahead of upcoming school year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Last year, five schools within the Rapid City Area Schools system were impacted by long-term bus route cancellations due to multiple drivers leaving their positions for various reasons. The shortages are just a handful of many nationwide affecting schools and students. This year, officials hoped...
newscenter1.tv
Green Thumbs for a Little Green: Horticulture takes the stage at the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Among the food vendors and farm animals at the Central States Fair, horticulture also has a moment in the spotlight every year. From flowers to produce, participants submit their best crops and plants annually. Winners do receive some green for their green thumb, and even...
newscenter1.tv
“Be nosy. Get involved.” Local law enforcement ask parents to help keep drugs out of children’s hands
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Schools across western South Dakota have started classes, and more will follow in the coming week. One recurring concern of local leaders is the presence of drugs on campus. In fact, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, over 2 million kids aged...
South Dakota Nursing Shortage Expected to Get Worse
Hospitals all over South Dakota are already scrambling to find nurses to staff their facilities and now new numbers suggest that problem isn't about to get better anytime soon. Stacker has published the results of a NursingEducation.org investigation on the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from...
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
KEVN
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
newscenter1.tv
Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About two weeks ago, a member of the public called in to the United States Forest Service about pine trees that were losing their needles. For most people in the Black Hills, this can be very troublesome, but don’t worry, it’s not the Mountain Pine Beetle. The insect is known as a Pine Looper, which is a pine defoliator.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
