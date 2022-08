The Europa League is back with Manchester United and Arsenal among the favourites to make it to the final in Budapest next year. The Gunners are back in Europe after a year out and last played in this competition in 2021, experiencing semi-final heartache against Villarreal. While United dropped out of the Champions League in the last 16 with defeat to Atletico Madrid last season. Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the trophy in Seville last term, edging out Rangers on penalties in a thrilling final.Here’s all you need to know about the draw, including what teams will play this season and...

UEFA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO