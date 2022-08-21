ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Jerre McDonald
3d ago

The board seems to be ‘narrow minded’ regarding the players/coach who want to help out people who are in need. The players aren’t being paid to play, so how can it affect their ‘amateur’ status!?

Reply
5
Shawn Perkins
4d ago

For stepping outside of the box and trying to provide for the flood victims of Eastern Ky???

Reply
5
Related
foxlexington.com

Madison Southern looking to get back in the win column

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – There’s been a lot of new changes for Madison Southern football in the past nine months including hiring Mark Payne as the Eagles’ new head football coach, giving Ethan Woods the starting job at quarterback, and putting new guys in starting positions.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Kentucky QB wins starting job at FCS program

Former Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen has won the starting job at Tarleton State, an FCS program located in Stephenville, Texas. Allen played at Kentucky in 2020 and 2021 and announced he would transfer to Tarleton State less than a month ago. Allen appeared in 5 games across his short Kentucky...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
foxlexington.com

Barnhart, Feamster inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

The 2022 Class for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame is officially inducted. On Monday night, the class of University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, former UK administrator Sue Feamster, former Louisville running back Michael Bush, and NCAA Champion Dallas Thornton were inducted at the Galt Hotel.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#Sports#Fox#Khsaa
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings

With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Will Levis named to Manning Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Will Levis continues to add to his preseason award watch list count as the season approaches. On Monday, Levis found himself on both the Manning Award watch list and the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list. Levis has...
LEXINGTON, KY
yieldpro.com

West Shore acquires fifth apartment community in Kentucky

West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Bridle Creek Apartments, an upscale apartment community in Lexington, Kentucky. This is West Shore’s fourth acquisition in Lexington and fifth in Kentucky. The company’s other Kentucky properties include Enclave Hartland, Hamburg Farms, and 1809 at Winchester, all in Lexington, and Haven on Tucker in Louisville. West Shore now owns and operates over 40 properties with over 13,500 units in seven states.
LEXINGTON, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts staff are trying to figure out who damaged two Horse Mania horses. “The damage that was incurred over the weekend seems to be intentional,” said Ame Sweetall, the president and CEO of LexArts. The latest incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Lexington in...
WKYT 27

Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort artist creates collection of presidential heads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic. "We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves...
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Man dies in motorcycle accident on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 47-year-old man was killed as a result of a collision on Wednesday in Lexington. Larry Spicer of Winchester was operating his motorcycle when he and a van were involved in a collision at the 400 block of East New Circle Road. Spicer was...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy