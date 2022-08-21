Read full article on original website
Jerre McDonald
3d ago
The board seems to be ‘narrow minded’ regarding the players/coach who want to help out people who are in need. The players aren’t being paid to play, so how can it affect their ‘amateur’ status!?
Shawn Perkins
4d ago
For stepping outside of the box and trying to provide for the flood victims of Eastern Ky???
foxlexington.com
Madison Southern looking to get back in the win column
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – There’s been a lot of new changes for Madison Southern football in the past nine months including hiring Mark Payne as the Eagles’ new head football coach, giving Ethan Woods the starting job at quarterback, and putting new guys in starting positions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Kentucky QB wins starting job at FCS program
Former Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen has won the starting job at Tarleton State, an FCS program located in Stephenville, Texas. Allen played at Kentucky in 2020 and 2021 and announced he would transfer to Tarleton State less than a month ago. Allen appeared in 5 games across his short Kentucky...
foxlexington.com
Barnhart, Feamster inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
The 2022 Class for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame is officially inducted. On Monday night, the class of University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, former UK administrator Sue Feamster, former Louisville running back Michael Bush, and NCAA Champion Dallas Thornton were inducted at the Galt Hotel.
247Sports
Kentucky football: CBS Sports national CFB writer reveals bold Mark Stoops prediction
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is set to enter his 10th season with the Wildcats after taking over in 2013. Entering 2022, Stoops owns a 59-53 record including a 4-2 record in bowl games. Last year, Kentucky finished 10-3 on the season and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Expectations...
Mark Stoops throwing shade towards Shane Beamer?
Jamie Bradford of Chief Sports Media gives his take on Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops throwing a little shade at South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings
With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Kentucky football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Kentucky. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. So you thought 2018 was it?. If there was a feeling that...
Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever
As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday. Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he ...
foxlexington.com
Will Levis named to Manning Award watch list
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Will Levis continues to add to his preseason award watch list count as the season approaches. On Monday, Levis found himself on both the Manning Award watch list and the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list. Levis has...
Winchester, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Montgomery County High School soccer team will have a game with George Rogers Clark High School on August 23, 2022, 17:00:00. Montgomery County High SchoolGeorge Rogers Clark High School.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
yieldpro.com
West Shore acquires fifth apartment community in Kentucky
West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Bridle Creek Apartments, an upscale apartment community in Lexington, Kentucky. This is West Shore’s fourth acquisition in Lexington and fifth in Kentucky. The company’s other Kentucky properties include Enclave Hartland, Hamburg Farms, and 1809 at Winchester, all in Lexington, and Haven on Tucker in Louisville. West Shore now owns and operates over 40 properties with over 13,500 units in seven states.
WKYT 27
WATCH | For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. WATCH | Anderson Co. residents taking Buffalo Trace to court over approved zoning change. Updated: 8 hours ago. Some people in Anderson County are continuing to...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
wymt.com
For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts staff are trying to figure out who damaged two Horse Mania horses. “The damage that was incurred over the weekend seems to be intentional,” said Ame Sweetall, the president and CEO of LexArts. The latest incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Lexington in...
WKYT 27
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
wdrb.com
Frankfort artist creates collection of presidential heads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic. "We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves...
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
foxlexington.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 47-year-old man was killed as a result of a collision on Wednesday in Lexington. Larry Spicer of Winchester was operating his motorcycle when he and a van were involved in a collision at the 400 block of East New Circle Road. Spicer was...
WKYT 27
Potential record number of students head to class at University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Class is back in session at the University of Kentucky. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says there could be a record number of students filling in classrooms across campus, with more than 32,000 students enrolled for the new academic year. That number included a record incoming freshman...
