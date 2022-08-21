ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua County precincts runs out of GOP ballots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Upset in Union County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: 105 of 105 precincts reporting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, FL
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Polls close across NCFL

FLORIDA STATE
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua, Columbia still counting after midnight

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

FLORIDA STATE
FLORIDA STATE

