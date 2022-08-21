GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO