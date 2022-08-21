Read full article on original website
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua County precincts runs out of GOP ballots
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day. In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.
Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried make final pitches to voters prior to Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary election
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - As voters in Florida prepare to head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day, the Democratic race for governor looks like it may come down to the wire. The latest poll shows a virtual dead heat between Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Upset in Union County
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: 105 of 105 precincts reporting in Marion County
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Polls close across NCFL
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua, Columbia still counting after midnight
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage
