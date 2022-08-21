ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, MO

Boone Country Connection

Executive Order Honoring Marine Lance Corp. Jared Schmitz and 12 Other US Military Service Members

Executive Order Honoring Marine Lance Corp. Jared Schmitz and 12 Other US Military Service Members – New Melle along with other cities in MO are flying flags at half-staff on Friday, August 26. There will also be a remembrance side-by-side parade in New Melle at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in honor of all 13 service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, for details check out the New Melle 411 Facebook page.
NEW MELLE, MO

