Executive Order Honoring Marine Lance Corp. Jared Schmitz and 12 Other US Military Service Members – New Melle along with other cities in MO are flying flags at half-staff on Friday, August 26. There will also be a remembrance side-by-side parade in New Melle at 6:45 p.m. on Friday in honor of all 13 service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, for details check out the New Melle 411 Facebook page.

NEW MELLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO