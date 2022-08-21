ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

MoDot to Close WB 364 at I-64 on August 26 & 27

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Drivers on westbound Route 364 wishing to travel west on Route N will need to detour around the bridge starting Friday, August 26 at 9 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will close the westbound direction of the 364 bridge over I-64 to make repairs to the...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

