Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
Deontay Wilder wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk
By Craig Page: Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he would like to fight unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder possesses the power to take Usyk out with a single punch. However, before a potential clash with Usyk can happen, the former WBC champ Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)...
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Frank Warren optimistic that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk can be made
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren feels confident that he’ll be able to make the undisputed fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk next. The location for the fight will need to be decided, as well as generating the income the two champions will want for this important clash.
Tyson Fury reckons Anthony Joshua ‘has found his level’ after ‘coming up wanting’ following Oleksandr Usyk loss
TYSON FURY has claimed Anthony Joshua "found his level" in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The 32-year-old Brit lost by split decision to the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Joshua's third professional defeat - and second in a row - has ended talks of an all-British dust-up with...
Fury pricing himself out of Usyk fight with $500M request
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury has lost his senses, asking for $500 million and setting a deadline of one week for the loot to be offered to him for the undisputed clash against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. I hate to say it, but Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) appears to...
Tyson Fury sets deadline to make £500million Oleksandr Usyk fight and promises to retire again if it is not met
TYSON FURY will fight Oleksandr Usyk if a deal can be agreed upon within the next week. If not, the Gypsy King is set to stay retired after officially hanging up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte in March. Usyk called out Fury for a fight after he...
Oleksandr Usyk took a hell of a shot by Anthony Joshua and just kept going
The power of shot that Oleksandr Usyk took from Anthony Joshua might be a cause of concern for Tyson Fury, if the two heavyweights do manage to arrange a fight. Usyk added the Ring heavyweight title to his four world title belts on Saturday night, after he defeated Joshua for the second time in-a-row.
Tony Bellew expects Anthony Joshua to look improved in next fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is expected to take a confidence-booster level fight for his next contest in November or December. Joshua lost to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. After the fight, the 32-year-old Joshua blew a gasket, throwing two of...
Joe Joyce battles Joseph Parker on ESPN+ on Sept.24th
By Sam Volz: Unbeaten Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will headline on September 24th in a fight that will be shown on ESPN+ at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card will be shown on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m ET. Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) will get a chance...
Leigh Wood faces Mauricio Lara on Sep.24th on DAZN
By Huck Allen: WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be taking what could be a tough fight against former Josh Warrington conqueror Mauricio Lara on September 24th on DAZN at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham. You’ve got to give Wood credit for choosing Lara as his next...
Jared Anderson picks Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk
By Brian Webber: Jared Anderson believes Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk if that fight happens. Anderson, who sparred Fury in preparation for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, says it’s a “no brainer” that he beats IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk. Anderson questions whether...
Andy Ruiz discusses Joshua’s mental break down, gives key to beating Usyk
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. says Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday resulted from his unfulfilled expectations about the fight. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) thought he would win. Hence, when the judges’ scorecards were revealed to show that Usyk...
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr II on October 15th on ESPN in Melbourne, Australia
By Sean Jones: Moments ago, Top Rank announced the rematch between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr for October 15th on ESPN in Melbourne, Australia. With the slogan, ‘Repeat or Revenge,’ Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO 135-lb titles in...
Fury vs Hunter Announced For Birmingham, October 29th
The long-awaited WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between British contender Hughie Fury and US rival Michael Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Dec.17th in Saudi Arabia
By Jim Calfa: An undisputed fight is reportedly in the works between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for December 17th in Saudi Arabia. For the fight to happen for the undisputed, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will need to beat the WBC’s deadline of this Friday, August 26th. If Fury fails to unretire by that point, his WBC title will be stripped from him and will be fought over by the top contenders.
