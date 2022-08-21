ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres beat Nationals 2-1

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8CD1_0hPGs81q00

The Padres defeated the Nationals 2-1 on Saturday, allowing them to gain a full game in the wild card race on the Brewers, who lost on Saturday. Washington jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a solo home run from Logan Thomas in the 2nd inning, but that would be the only run that Joe Musgrove allowed. Musgrove was again terrific, striking out 7 and walking none while allowing just that solo home run over 6 innings of work. Two former Nationals did all of the offensive damage against their former team, as Josh Bell hit his first homer as a member of the Padres, a solo shot in the 5th inning that tied the game. Then in the 7th, Juan Solo hit a go-ahead solo homer that would prove to be the difference in the game. Adrian Morejon pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and after Josh Hader had struggled two nights in a row, Luis Garcia was given a chance to earn a save in the 9th, and he came through, earning his 3rd save of the season. The Padres will aim to split this 4-game series with a win in Sunday's finale.

97.3 The Fan

The Padres Play Here For The Next 5 Years!

Padres CEO Erik Greupner joined Ben & Woods for a big station announcement! Listen here as Erik breaks the news that 97.3 The Fan and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a 5 year contract extension, keeping the Padres right here in the Audacy family!
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres swept by Guardians

The Padres lost 7-0 to the Guardians on Wednesday, as they were outscored 10-1 in the 2-game home sweep. Blake Snell struggled mightily, allowing 6 earned runs on 8 hits, including 3 home runs, in just 3.1 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
