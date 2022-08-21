USD 253 Emporia’s Department of Teaching and Learning is encouraging the district to celebrate recent statistics from the district’s academic achievement report. The report, delivered to the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening, showed that while students have not seen a dramatic increase in areas such as math and science compared to spring 2022, there has not been any measurable decline either. This was encouraging data for Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services Judy Stanley who says stable numbers are always preferable to the alternative.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO