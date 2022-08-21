Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State football 9 days away from kick-off, defense taking shape
The Emporia State football team continues to prepare for their season opener. Defensively the Hornets had more starters to replace and Coach Garin Higgins likes the progress they have been making. The Hornets are 9 days away from kicking off the season against Northeastern State.
Emporia football on field following investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
K-State football announces team captains
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Monday. It’s an entirely new group of captains from last year after all of the ‘Cats 2021 captains graduated. This year’s group of captains is also two players larger than last year’s group. It will be Deuce Vaughn, Adrian Martinez, […]
Emporia High School football team under investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: USD 253, Emporia Police, Lyon County Attorney tight-lipped as investigation continues
The Emporia Police Department continues its investigation into allegations of misconduct by at least one and possibly several members of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. He says concerns such as the one that launched the EPD investigation are thoroughly reviewed by district administration, with appropriate steps taken that follow board policies.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football team under investigation for alleged misconduct
The Emporia High School football team is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district. “We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts,” the district said in a statement Tuesday morning.
KVOE
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No rally mulling future steps after position terminated at Sacred Heart Elementary
Alexis Lowder hasn’t decided on whether she plans to file a lawsuit after Emporia’s Sacred Heart School terminated her employment for helping to organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on an abortion regulation constitutional amendment. If she does, her legal course of action may be more difficult than...
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
KVOE
ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students welcomed back to Emporia with annual block party Monday evening
Once again the city of Emporia showed out in full force to ring in a new school year and welcome back the students of Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College Monday evening. The annual Welcome Back Block Party took over the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street...
KVOE
Emporia Rec Commission to discuss golf simulation system among agenda items
Several discussion points are ahead for the Emporia Recreation Commission with its monthly meeting coming Monday evening. Director Tom McEvoy has several items to present, including an update on the annual audit that took place last week. McEvoy will also discuss a possible golf simulation system for the racquetball court, an update on electronic door locks at the Lee Beran Recreation Center and the prospect of the Rec Center enrolling in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.
KVOE
Brandon Beck settling well into chief position now three months into his role
Three months into his new role as Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck says the job has been “everything I expected it to be.”. Obviously, Beck says it is a bit more fast-paced than he was previously used to, however, he says things have been running smoothly. Beck attributes the smooth transition largely to his “communication style.”
KVOE
Bauer pleads no contest to May chase in Lyon and Chase counties
Sentencing is ahead for a Colorado man who pleaded no contest to a felony count of flee and elude after a chase in Lyon and Chase counties earlier this year. Cody Bauer accepted a plea agreement last week in Lyon County District Court. Counts of possessing drugs and paraphernalia were dismissed.
KVOE
City of Emporia enters into agreement with Lot and Ilk to design new city logo; Design set to be presented in late September
A new logo design for the city of Emporia is now in the works according to an announcement Wednesday. Emporia City Communications Manager Christine Johnson in an email Wednesday stated the city has signed a contract with Lot and Ilk to produce a logo to be presented during a meeting in September. The announcement follows the city commission’s recent meeting last week where commissioners chose to purchase two crowdsourced logos for $600 and submit those to Lot and Ilk for additional refinement.
KVOE
Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1
Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
KVOE
Student achievement and first COVID-19 update in over six months highlight USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday
USD 253 Emporia’s Department of Teaching and Learning is encouraging the district to celebrate recent statistics from the district’s academic achievement report. The report, delivered to the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening, showed that while students have not seen a dramatic increase in areas such as math and science compared to spring 2022, there has not been any measurable decline either. This was encouraging data for Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services Judy Stanley who says stable numbers are always preferable to the alternative.
KVOE
Emporia chase suspect set for preliminary hearing Thursday
One man accused of leading Emporia Police on a chase in the city limits this past spring has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Vontrez Williams will be in court at 2 pm. He’s facing a count of felony flee and elude and a count of reckless driving.
Emporia gazette.com
Schedule change coming for USD 253 students
USD 253 students will see a schedule change on Sept. 2. According to an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, the USD 253 Board of Educaiton voted Aug. 10 to adjust the academic calendar to allow for "additional professional development opportunities outside the regularly scheduled Wednesday Professional Learning Community time."
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
KVOE
Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County
COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the newest coffee shops on the block has quickly become the “it” place to gather in the Capital City. We’re taking you to Circle Coffee Company in Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road. “Every morning…come in every morning,”...
