fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Residents in Mayer advised to have water supply ready due to storm damage
Storms from this year's monsoon season have blown through many parts of the state, including many communities in Northern Arizona, and now, the town of Mayer is on high alert, as there is a potential for future storms to impact the town's water supply. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix robbery suspect arrested after reportedly targeting PetSmart stores in Arizona, California
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of robbing nearly a dozen stores in Arizona and southern California was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after leading federal agents on a high-speed chase and shooting at them. He wasn’t robbing luxury retailers. Police say his target was a popular pet store...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer
YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate: here's what you should know about Murray Hooper
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
fox10phoenix.com
Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr. guilty on all charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The two men on trial for conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor have been found guilty, a jury ruled Tuesday. A jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of counts of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
fox10phoenix.com
Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY
Crist, Fried face-off in Florida Democratic Governor Primary | LiveNOW from FOX. In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election. U.S. Rep....
