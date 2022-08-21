ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Stormy
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested, accused of posing as police officer

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - A suspect was arrested in Youngtown after he allegedly handcuffed and searched a man while impersonating a police officer. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a QuikTrip convenience store near 111th and Grand Avenues on Aug. 21 for reports of a suspicious person in the area.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr. guilty on all charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The two men on trial for conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor have been found guilty, a jury ruled Tuesday. A jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of counts of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy