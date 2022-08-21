ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

WATCH: Abilene firefighters rush to extinguish semi-truck on fire

By Manny Diaz
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Heavy black smoke could be seen along Interstate 20 this evening as firefighters from the Abilene Fire Department extinguished flames from a semi-truck.

According to the Abilene Police Department, APD and the Abilene Fire Department responded to the Lonestar Truck Group located at 502 W Overland Trail around 7:45 pm where a semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was behind a fenced area where onlookers watched as firefighters utilized a ladder truck to extinguish the flames from the truck.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

