Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the season

Holding an opposing team’s star running back to just one touchdown is normally a recipe for success.

When the opposing player’s lone touchdown is the winning touchdown, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Mount Horeb senior running back Tyler Buechner caught a nine-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left as the Spartans fell 23-15 to the Vikings at Mount Horeb High School on Friday, August 19.

“No lack of effort on any of the players on either side of the ball,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “Our kids were fighting for it, he was fighting for it and the quarterback put it in a good spot, and the receiver went up and made a good catch.”

Mount Horeb started the game-winning drive on its own two-yard line with four minutes left. The Vikings kept the drive going with a couple of third down conversions.

Mount Horeb quarterback Kasey Helgeson then found Buechner, who is a preseason finalist for the Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch Award for the best senior running back in Wisconsin, for the winning score.

“We have to be able to make plays when we have to make plays, whether that’s offensively or defensively,” said Ackley.

The Vikings scored first in the second quarter when Helgeson found Landon Ellestad for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Chris Kiel scored on the two-point conversion, giving Mount Horeb an 8-0 lead. Trenton Owens scored a two-yard run and Zach Maguire added the extra point.

McFarland gained some momentum with a three-yard touchdown run by senior running back Paul Morris. Sophomore kicker Tate Eccles added the extra point, cutting the deficit to 15-7.

After a lightning delay caused a longer halftime break, the Spartans tied the game in the third quarter when senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a four-yard touchdown run. Senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy found senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen on a two-point conversion to tie the game at 15-15.

“You can never underestimate the power of experience on a football team and our seniors have that experience,” said Ackley. “We’re expecting a lot from them and they’re going to be asked to do a lot.”

The fourth quarter was a stalemate until the Mount Horeb touchdown with 20 seconds left.

“I liked that we were in the game, we came back from that lightning delay and our coaching staff did a really nice job of making some adjustments so our kids can be more successful,” said Ackley.

Kennedy finished 9 of 23 for 101 yards with an interception. Zadra recorded 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Deven Kulp caught three passes for 39 yards.

McFarland (0-1) will look to bounce back at home against Lodi (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26.