ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

Late Mount Horeb touchdown gives McFarland football a loss to start the season

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 4 days ago

Holding an opposing team’s star running back to just one touchdown is normally a recipe for success.

When the opposing player’s lone touchdown is the winning touchdown, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Mount Horeb senior running back Tyler Buechner caught a nine-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left as the Spartans fell 23-15 to the Vikings at Mount Horeb High School on Friday, August 19.

“No lack of effort on any of the players on either side of the ball,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “Our kids were fighting for it, he was fighting for it and the quarterback put it in a good spot, and the receiver went up and made a good catch.”

Mount Horeb started the game-winning drive on its own two-yard line with four minutes left. The Vikings kept the drive going with a couple of third down conversions.

Mount Horeb quarterback Kasey Helgeson then found Buechner, who is a preseason finalist for the Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch Award for the best senior running back in Wisconsin, for the winning score.

“We have to be able to make plays when we have to make plays, whether that’s offensively or defensively,” said Ackley.

The Vikings scored first in the second quarter when Helgeson found Landon Ellestad for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Chris Kiel scored on the two-point conversion, giving Mount Horeb an 8-0 lead. Trenton Owens scored a two-yard run and Zach Maguire added the extra point.

McFarland gained some momentum with a three-yard touchdown run by senior running back Paul Morris. Sophomore kicker Tate Eccles added the extra point, cutting the deficit to 15-7.

After a lightning delay caused a longer halftime break, the Spartans tied the game in the third quarter when senior running back Travis Zadra scored on a four-yard touchdown run. Senior quarterback Cooper Kennedy found senior wide receiver Dadon Gillen on a two-point conversion to tie the game at 15-15.

“You can never underestimate the power of experience on a football team and our seniors have that experience,” said Ackley. “We’re expecting a lot from them and they’re going to be asked to do a lot.”

The fourth quarter was a stalemate until the Mount Horeb touchdown with 20 seconds left.

“I liked that we were in the game, we came back from that lightning delay and our coaching staff did a really nice job of making some adjustments so our kids can be more successful,” said Ackley.

Kennedy finished 9 of 23 for 101 yards with an interception. Zadra recorded 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Deven Kulp caught three passes for 39 yards.

McFarland (0-1) will look to bounce back at home against Lodi (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Lodi, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Mount Horeb, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
Mcfarland, WI
Education
Mount Horeb, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wisconsin#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Spartans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
10
Followers
186
Post
417
Views
ABOUT

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle has been serving Dane county communities since 1889. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at herald-independent.com and online at mcfarlandthistle.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/mcfarland_thistle/

Comments / 0

Community Policy