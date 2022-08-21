Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Popculture
Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Reveals New Buzz Cut
Ireland Baldwin is rocking a bold new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new platinum blonde buzz cut, declaring, "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," and crediting stylist Hannah Bonetti for the fresh look as she shared two selfies giving fans a glimpse at her shaved head.
Popculture
'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Teases Season 9 of Show
A new season of Dance Moms may soon be making its way back to TV. Years after the long-running reality series wrapped its eighth season back in 2019, filming seems to be underway on Dance Moms Season 9, at least according to recent social media posts from Abby Lee Miller.
Popculture
'Gray Man' Stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Reportedly Feuding But Here's the Truth
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans had fun joking about each other during The Gray Man press tour last month, but one tabloid took their humor seriously. This was the first time two Hollywood A-listers made a movie together. By the sound of these rumors, it will be their last. Are any of the rumors true? There's no evidence to support that.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
Capitol Records Pulls Plug On Racist ‘AI Rapper’ After Barely A Week
The record label pulled the controversial artist it "signed" after an activist group called it "an amalgamation of gross stereotypes."
Popculture
Sylvester Stallone's Rep Responds to Claims He and Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Split
Sylvester Stallone's representative is shooting down rumors that he and wife Jennifer Flavin called it quits. The rumors began after The Daily Mail published photos of Stallone, 76, getting his tattoo of Flavin's face on his right bicep covered with an image of Rocky Balboa's pitbull. Flavin, 54, contributed to the rumors with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Popculture
TLC Star Legally Removes Her Last Name
Shauna Rae, the star of TLC's newest hit reality series I Am Shauna Rae, shared some exciting news with fans on Wednesday. She legally changed her name to just "Shauna Rae," dropping her last name Lesick. Shauna Rae's show highlights the challenges she faces as a person with pituitary dwarfism, which means the 22-year-old's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old's.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Fathered His 10th Child
Nick Cannon has surprised fans by announcing he has yet another baby on the way! He announced his 10th child on August 24 with an Instagram video of a maternity photo shoot with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell. In the clip, Bell, 34, posed in various outfits, revealing her bare...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Jill Duggar Undergoes Surgery Following 'Horrible' Pain
Jill (Duggar) Dillard is on the mend after she recently underwent emergency surgery. Just weeks after welcoming her third child, son 'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard, with husband Derick Dillard, the former Counting On star underwent gallbladder surgery over the weekend after experiencing "a horrible bout of pain." Dillard opened up...
Not In Hiding: Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To Philly Play After Graphic Injury Photos From Brad Pitt Airplane Fight Leak
Angelina Jolie isn't hiding after disturbing details and graphic photos from her 2016 fight with then-husband Brad Pitt surfaced online. Radar has learned that the Maleficent actress, 47, hit the streets of Philadelphia over the weekend, taking in a play with her daughter Vivienne, 14, despite the altercation that ended her marriage taking over headlines. Jolie dressed in all black for the mommy-daughter date that consisted of watching Dear Evan Hansen and meeting the cast backstage. She didn't shy away from photos either.The mom of six beamed alongside a smiling Vivienne and the stars of the play. Sporting a flowing...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Peek at Her Wedding Looks
Jennifer Lopez has shared the first peek at her wedding looks from her recent Georgia nuptials to Ben Affleck. In a post on her Instagram page, Lopez gave followers a sneak peek at her veil, dress, and jewelry. She added that more images could be accessed at OnTheJLo.com, her exclusive fan site. Notably, this was the couple's second wedding, as they previously said their I Do's in a Las Vegas ceremony earlier this summer.
Popculture
'Hawaii Five-0' Alum to Star in New Fox Missing Persons Drama Series
Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan will star opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox's new police procedural Alert, Deadline reports, as The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx team up for the character-driven series following the drama surrounding the Philadelphia Police Department's missing person's unit. Alert, which is written by Eisendrath,...
Popculture
Jenelle Evans 'Teen Mom' Return Rumors Were Just Settled
Jenelle Evans is leaving her Teen Mom days in the past. Amid chatter about her potentially returning to the franchise, a representative for the reality TV star confirmed to TMZ Tuesday that Evans will not appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, MTV's upcoming series that combines Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.
Comments / 0