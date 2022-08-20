ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Moves to 2-0 with Dominant Win Over UNLV

The Lady Scarlet Knights wrapped up the New Mexico portion of their opening road trip with a dominating 5-1 victory over UNLV to improve to 2-0 on the young season. Rutgers, the sixth ranked team in the nation, saw five different scorers on Sunday, the most goals the program has scored on the road since 2015.
Greg Schiano Press Conference: No Call on Starting QB … Yet

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano spoke to reporters following practice over the weekend feeling really good about his team’s work of thus far. With two weeks before the season opener at Boston College, coach remains mum on who his starting quarterback will be. Rutgers currently has six quarterbacks on the roster, but the job is possibly coming down to a battle between senior Noah Verdal and sophomore Gavin Wimsatt, both of whom saw a lot of time under center last year. Listen to the press conference below!
