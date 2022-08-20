Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano spoke to reporters following practice over the weekend feeling really good about his team’s work of thus far. With two weeks before the season opener at Boston College, coach remains mum on who his starting quarterback will be. Rutgers currently has six quarterbacks on the roster, but the job is possibly coming down to a battle between senior Noah Verdal and sophomore Gavin Wimsatt, both of whom saw a lot of time under center last year. Listen to the press conference below!

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO