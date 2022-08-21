ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Albert Pujols blasts 2 HRs to power Cardinals past Diamondbacks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhoFf_0hPGnkXg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp07o_0hPGnkXg00

Albert Pujols went 4-for-4 and smacked two long homers and Paul DeJong hit a grand slam to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 16-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix.

Lars Nootbaar reached base five times on three hits and two walks and drove in three runs on a two-run triple and an RBI single as the Cardinals won their sixth straight game and 17 of their last 21. Nootbaar scored on the triple due to an Arizona error.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in four runs. He has 100 on the season.

Pujols also moved into second on the all-time total bases list with 6,143. He passed Cardinals legend Stan Musial (6,134) and only trails Hank Aaron (6,856).

Carson Kelly drove in three runs and Jake McCarthy homered for the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals played without catcher Yadier Molina, who was placed on the restricted list prior to the game for “business matters.”

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner (6-13) gave up five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings while dropping to 0-4 over his last five starts. He struck out three and walked two.

There were two on with two outs in the sixth when Nootbaar hit a grounder just inside the first-base line against Noe Ramirez. Arizona right fielder Daulton Varsho had trouble picking up the ball and was charged with an error as three runs scored, the last being Nootbaar standing up without a play to give the Cardinals a 7-4 lead.

Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it a four-run game before the Diamondbacks scored three times in the eighth.

McCarthy led with his fourth homer of the season to right off Jordan Hicks to bring Arizona within 8-5. Kelly walked and Sergio Alcantara doubled before Hicks tossed a wild pitch for one run and Alek Thomas drove in another on an infield single.

Giovanny Gallegos replaced Hicks and retired the next three hitters.

In the ninth, Nolan Gorman pinch-hit for Pujols with runners on second and third with none out and he dropped an RBI single to center to make it 9-7. Later in the inning, DeJong hit his sixth homer, a grand slam to left off Edwin Uceta, to make it 13-7 and Goldschmidt added a three-run shot, his 31st of the season.

The Cardinals trailed 2-0 when Pujols came up with one out in the second and clobbered a first-pitch fastball from Bumgarner. The ball traveled 429 feet to left center field.

St. Louis trailed 4-2 when Pujols led off the fourth with his second homer of the game and 13th of the season. This one sailed 437 feet to left center off Bumgarner.

St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson gave up four runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three. Genesis Cabrera (4-2) retired two outs in the fifth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles sending first overall pick Jackson Holliday to Low-A Delmarva to finish first pro season

After dominating in his first stint of professional baseball, first overall draft pick Jackson Holliday is heading to Low-A Delmarva to close his first season in the Orioles’ system. He’ll make his debut with the Shorebirds on Thursday. Holliday, 18, hit .409 with a 1.167 OPS in eight games in the Florida Complex League, which concluded its season Tuesday. The son of seven-time major league ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Stan Musial
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Twins aren’t getting what they paid for in Carlos Correa

Twins aren’t getting what they paid for in Carlos Correa. The Minnesota Twins made a shocking move during last year’s MLB free agency when they signed Carlos Correa to a three-year deal worth $105.3 million. It included two opt-outs, one after 2022 and one after the 2023 season. Prior to the season, it was widely believed that Carlos was likely to opt out after the 2022 season since he could make more in a standard free agency year. While he might not make more than $35.1 million per year, he could top the 105.3 valuation. His $35.1 salary this year is the 5th-highest in the MLB, bringing many expectations to how Carlos Correa plays. Has he met those expectations?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Rbi
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Select Michael Plassmeyer, Designate Tyler Cyr

The Phillies announced that they have selected the contract of left-hander Michael Plassmeyer. In a corresponding move, right-hander Tyler Cyr was designated for assignment. Plassmeyer, 25, was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2018 draft but has been involved in multiple trades since then. In November of that year, he was one of five players involved in the trade that sent Mike Zunino to Tampa and Mallex Smith to Seattle. In 2021, he went to the Giants in exchange for Matt Wisler. In June of this year, he went to the Phillies as part of the Austin Wynns deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Spun

Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees

The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets. Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation. Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy