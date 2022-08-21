ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa brewery community comes together to support two breweries that were broken into

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa brewery community came together to support two breweries that were broken into this week.

Workers from the breweries that were broken into said they were blown away by the support.

Pear Beach Brew Pub and Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing were both burgled and left with thousands of dollars in damages.

Now other breweries across Tulsa are helping them with a fundraising event to fund the cost of repairs.

They’re donating a dollar from every pour of beer served. Drinkers said it’s great to see the community coming together.

Adam Reinke was enjoying a pint when he told FOX23 what he thought of the event.

“It’s nice to see them put businesses aside and come together,” Reinke said.

Tabitha Horton told FOX23 that she thinks the fundraising event is great.

“It’s amazing, the community helping each other,” Horton said.

Pear Beach Brew Pub and Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing had their doors smashed and cash registers taken. TVs and tools were also stolen. The businesses were left with thousands of dollars in losses and damages.

Mitch Hull is the head brewer at Pearl Beach, he’s already back brewing, but he said the break-in has been tough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avfin_0hPGmf5q00

“It’s horrifying, you come into a place that you’re just used to coming in everyday, and then whenever something like that happens, kinda makes you get scared,” Hull said.

With inflation, supply chain issues and fuel prices going up, Lacy Richards, co-owner of Nothings Left Brewing, said brewery costs have increased 30% to 40%, so when she and the other Tulsa brewers heard about the break-ins, they stepped in to help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XidrV_0hPGmf5q00

“All the stuff that goes into making beer, it’s really tough right now, so to see other small businesses that are also falling on hardships, that are, you know not up to them, that are happening because of burglarizations, it’s really tough. And so we thought the least we can do is pull together and at least give a dollar per pour,” Richards said.

Joe Hause is from Dead Armadillo Brewery, he said the support has been amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjFIt_0hPGmf5q00

“It will help us one sleep a lot better, we won’t have to spend extra hours trying to figure out, ‘ok what do we have to cut to make sure we’re good to go’,” Hause said.

The breweries said they’re a close community and are working to look after each other.

Supporters came from all over, including Larry Grist and David Derry, who came from Arkansas to support the breweries.

“We heard about the break-ins, we’re here supporting everybody and doing what we can to help the people with the break-ins,” said Derry.

“You have to support local, because if you don’t support them they go away and they’re what keep the community together,” said Grist.

The breweries said this is more than just about beer, it’s a community.

The breweries involved in this event are:

Heirloom Rustic Ales

Cabin Boy Brewery

NEFF Brewing

Marshall Brewing

Welltown Brewing

Renaissance Brewing

Pippins Taproom

If you have any information about the burglaries you’re asked to contact Tulsa Police or Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

