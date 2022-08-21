Read full article on original website
WSET
Authorities looking for person with autism who ran away during house fire
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WSET) — Authorities are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They say they got the call at 12:23 a.m. on Thursday.
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
WSET
James Reagan relieved his truck is back, but now the hard work begins restoring it
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — James Reagan Jr. said he was finally able to sleep last night, now that his family's stolen truck has been returned to him. Reagan's truck was stolen on August 18 from his garage. He was able to work with the police and find the...
WDBJ7.com
Mother wants justice for death of young couple in crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving under the influence. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved...
WSLS
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
WDBJ7.com
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
WSET
South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A driver in Pittsylvania County is not facing any charges after being accused of hitting a child while pulling out of a driveway on Saturday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a 3-year-old ran behind a vehicle while it was backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of […]
WSET
'Multiple people trapped:' 2 car crash in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 2-car crash was reported in Appomattox County. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, Appomattox County Rescue Squad, Appomattox County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police were dispatched. This incident happened at the 18000 block of Richmond Hwy at Pamplin...
WSLS
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left a little girl hurt. Authorities say it happened Tuesday at about 9:46 p.m. at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Avenue. We’re told surveillance footage showed the...
WSET
Paving operations on a portion of Mimosa Drive in Lynchburg will cause delays
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a paving operation on a portion of Mimosa Drive on Thursday and Friday. This operation will occur between 7:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with help from flag personnel. The public should expect minor delays and...
WSET
4-year-old girl shot, injured at Campbell Ave. shooting: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting on Tuesday evening wounded a four-year-old girl on Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Around 9:45 p.m., the department responded to the Liberty gas station after callers reported gunshots. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot,...
WSLS
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 3-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car that was backing out of a driveway in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened on Saturday shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Road. We’re...
WDBJ7.com
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
WDBJ7.com
Child injured after being hit by driver in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Rd. The child ran behind a vehicle as...
WSET
Preventing theft: DMV, State Police partner to offer free VIN etching on vehicles
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preventing auto theft. That's the goal of a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police's "Help Eliminate Auto Theft" (HEAT) program. The HEAT program offers free VIN etching at various DMV Customer Service Centers in the Commonwealth. "VIN etching...
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
68 dogs seized from a Hurt hoarding situation find happy homes
PITTSLYVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The 68 dogs that were rescued from a hoarding situation and brought to the Pittsylvania Pet Center have all been happily adopted or transferred to partner shelters. The dogs were seized from a Hurt home after animal control officers with the Pittsylvania County Department of Public Safety, the Pittsylvania County […]
WSET
Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
WSLS
15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said. On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.
