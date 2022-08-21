ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

WSET

Authorities looking for person with autism who ran away during house fire

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WSET) — Authorities are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They say they got the call at 12:23 a.m. on Thursday.
WSET

Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
WDBJ7.com

Mother wants justice for death of young couple in crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving under the influence. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Halifax County, VA
WDBJ7.com

Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

'Multiple people trapped:' 2 car crash in Appomattox Co.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 2-car crash was reported in Appomattox County. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, Appomattox County Rescue Squad, Appomattox County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia State Police were dispatched. This incident happened at the 18000 block of Richmond Hwy at Pamplin...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

4-year-old girl shot, injured at Campbell Ave. shooting: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting on Tuesday evening wounded a four-year-old girl on Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Around 9:45 p.m., the department responded to the Liberty gas station after callers reported gunshots. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
WDBJ7.com

Child injured after being hit by driver in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A three-year-old child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the incident occurred at 2:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elkhorn Rd. The child ran behind a vehicle as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Preventing theft: DMV, State Police partner to offer free VIN etching on vehicles

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preventing auto theft. That's the goal of a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police's "Help Eliminate Auto Theft" (HEAT) program. The HEAT program offers free VIN etching at various DMV Customer Service Centers in the Commonwealth. "VIN etching...
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

68 dogs seized from a Hurt hoarding situation find happy homes

PITTSLYVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The 68 dogs that were rescued from a hoarding situation and brought to the Pittsylvania Pet Center have all been happily adopted or transferred to partner shelters. The dogs were seized from a Hurt home after animal control officers with the Pittsylvania County Department of Public Safety, the Pittsylvania County […]
HURT, VA
WSLS

15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said. On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.
DANVILLE, VA

