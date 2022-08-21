Read full article on original website
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
RUIDOSO, New Mexico — Heavy rain and flash flooding hit Ruidoso this weekend. Gavilan Canyon in Northern Ruidoso received the worst of it. Homes, driveways, and creeks were flooded. The flooding is the second natural disaster Ruidoso has experienced this year. The McBride fire hit Ruidoso on April 12....
RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains are causing flooding across the state, including in Ruidoso. City officials say heavy rain over the last 24 hours caused several road closures including Gavilan Canyon and Paradise Canyon Roads. While the flooding has started to recede and those roads have reopened, officials are encouraging people to stay aware of […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to hit parts of Ruidoso this weekend. Village and county officials of Ruidoso wants everyone to be on alert and remain safe. “If you don’t have to go out in this heavy rain, don’t go out. Just stay at home. Kind of do a shelter in place type situation,” said Joe Kasuboski, Village of Ruidoso's fire chief. "If there’s emergencies and you can’t call 911, we do have avenues of getting to people in emergencies, so we are preparing for that.”
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An investigation has determined that a tree falling in power lines started a fatal fire that also destroyed more than 200 homes in the Ruidoso area four months ago, according to a newspaper. The Albuquerque Journal said a report issued by the New Mexico Energy,...
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
