Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
CM Punk injury: Twitter reacts to AEW World title defeat
Wrestling fans were stunned to see CM Punk lose the AEW World title in quick fashion to Jon Moxley on the Aug. 24 episode of Dynamite. It was just two weeks ago at the Quake by the Lake special, where AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to the company. The AEW World champion saved Jon Moxley, the interim titleholder, from an attack. The following week, the two had a heated exchange that caused the two to be separated multiple times during Dynamite. Originally slated for the Sept. 4 All Out pay-per-view, Punk vs. Moxley to unify the AEW World titles was set for Aug. 24 for free on television.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0