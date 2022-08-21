First responders: Today's school nurses cover the waterfront of health concerns

Giving ice packs, taking temperatures, and maybe doling out hugs and encouragement before sending kids back to class. That stereotypical role of an elementary school nurse was what Sandy Graver thought she was signing up for when she began as a school nurse 23 years ago for Washington Local Schools.

And in some ways, it was. Mrs. Graver said early on she performed vision and hearing screenings, made sure students got their medication, and treated children’s “boo-boo’s.”

But roughly 10 to 15 years ago, she recalls growing concern nationwide about childhood obesity and physical health and education leaders pulled school nurses into the conversation about how to stop it.

These days nurses are being pulled into the mental health arena as well, Mrs. Graver said, making them first-responders for all things health, not only for children, but their parents and caregivers as well.

“We were not as comprehensive as we are now. Now, my role is working very closely with the counselor, with the teachers, helping families get connected to resources,” Mrs. Graver said. “I mean, I’m basically the only like, medical person in the building.

“I’m going to see the child, I’m going to assess them, and then I’m going to figure out if a student just wants to get out of math class, just wants mom, or if it’s something that I need to get more involved in, and contact parents and encourage them to move forward to the physician.”

The Bureau of Labor statistics reports about 84,000 full-time registered nurses working in American public schools, enough to serve only 64 percent of students. The Ohio, the Department of Health estimates that more than 1,500 full time nurses will work in state schools this year, serving 1.6 million students.

The concept of placing nurses in schools is hardly new. The first recorded instance was Lina Lavanche Rogers, hired by New York City Schools in 1902.

The National Association of School Nurses says the pandemic is partly to blame for that shortfall, requiring nurses in many school districts to cover multiple locations.

Mrs. Graver, who splits her duties between Greenwood and Silver Creek elementary schools, said school nurses are also pulled into planning meetings with district leaders. A few years ago, she lead a push in the district for elementary school students to have recess before lunch, finding that students were more likely to rush through their meals — throwing much of it away — or would become sick because they exerted themselves so soon after eating.

Because she’s not at one elementary school full time, she frequently takes calls when she’s out of one building to consult about a student who comes to the nurse’s office in another. Technology improvements have made her job easier in some respects, as she can video conference with a health aid who covers in Mrs. Graver’s absence — frequently a medical assistant or licensed practical nurse — or talk with the student themselves and even examine injuries using the video.

That’s an upgrade compared to years ago before cell phones were as capable. And up until two years ago, she said classroom aides or school secretaries would step in to assist. But a school nurse is better positioned to assess a student’s needs and whether they should be sent home — an issue that at times can rile parents who unexpectedly might have to pickup their children during work.

During the pandemic, this became a hot button issue when state and local health departments told schools that students who exhibited any coronavirus-like symptoms had to be sent home.

“That’s where the communication comes in; in that situation it was us informing parents about why we had to follow certain protocols,” Mrs. Graver said. “But other times it’s working with parents whose children have medical needs, like asthma or food allergies, and part of my job is — and I feel strongly about this — is helping the kid feel normal at school and working with parents to go over the health information and talk about what we can do to make that happen.”

The school nurse role has also changed in many ways in middle and high schools, with some districts establishing health clinics with nurses and other medical staff members as well as mental health providers.

Last year, Monroe High School in Michigan opened the district’s first in-school health clinic similar to those that Toledo Public Schools has in its high schools, where students can come for some of their medical checkups and other needs at their school rather than leave for such appointments elsewhere.

Amy Sater, a ProMedica nurse manager who oversees the health clinic for Monroe High School, said the clinic functions like a small urgent care. If a student has a head injury, for example, staff can perform concussion screenings, or if an injury or rash requires a doctor, Ms. Sater said clinic staff at the school can conduct a video visit with one of ProMedica’s primary care offices for evaluation.

“So nurses in the school do deal with those bumps, scrapes and bruises — that hasn’t changed in 20 years,” she said. “But we are able to actually undertake a heavier role now in a school setting of doing a more in depth assessment for their physical as well as mental health needs.”

Another change for school nurses in high school clinic-like settings like Monroe’s is that those nurses don’t get summers off.

“When we first started the program, it was difficult to find people wanting to work this because the school clinic for us is open year round,” Ms. Sater said., “So a lot of people that had interest in a position were of course looking to be nurses who are getting a summer off.

“Our nurses ... work through the summer school program,” she added. “I imagine if we continue to expand these clinics that finding more nurses will be tricky because of the current nursing shortage and a lot of them might be looking to work in a school that allows them to work with that more traditional schedule.”