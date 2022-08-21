From telehealth to online scoring grades, what's the best way to pick a family physician?

First, the good news: There’s a ton of information available to consider today when shopping around for a new family doctor.

Next, the bad news: There’s a ton of information available to consider today when shopping around for a new family doctor.

You see, in the digital age of modern medicine, things aren’t done the way your mothers and fathers did years ago.

They can be, though, because there’s no replacement for simple word-of-mouth referrals from friends, relatives, and colleagues you trust, especially when it comes to identifying a general practitioner as a starting point.

Specialists, of course, can be another matter.

But let’s say you’re new to Metro Toledo or you need to make a switch in primary care providers for various reasons, such as a physician’s retirement or a change in the type of insurance you have.

There’s a morass of information out there on the Internet – some good and some potentially embellished or misleading – and the task of sifting through it all can be overwhelming, if not intimidating. Plus, ratings and health grades often don’t capture a doctor’s personality and communication skills, which medical professionals know is important to garner patient trust.

One example of how the healthcare industry is changing can be seen in the career of Dr. Brian K. Miller, who was for many years a respected family physician at what is now McLaren St. Luke’s Fallen Timbers Family Physicians along Monclova Road in Maumee. From there, he moved up to the ProMedica where he now serves as the healthcare system’s chief medical information officer and vice president of telehealth.

Telehealth has seen a spike in popularity as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has accelerated that form of healthcare delivery.

“The digital experience is where it has all gone,” Dr. Miller said.

There are obvious advantages and disadvantages of telehealth, depending on a patient’s tolerance for traffic jams, masks, waiting rooms, and potential fatigue from computer screens.

But there “will be no going back” as more people discover telehealth options, which can allow patients to have remote appointments with certain doctors in other states, Dr. Miller said.

The approximate 5 percent to 10 percent of physician appointments now held virtually are expected to be somewhere in the vicinity to 20 percent to 40 percent of all appointments in the coming years, Dr. Miller said.

The trend didn’t happen overnight: One of the leading nonprofits for that type of service, the Arlington, Va.-based American Telemedicine Association, was created back in 1993. It now includes more than 400 organizations.

Surely, many people still want traditional in-person appointments and face-to-face conversations with their family doctors.

“As our population grows, there are challenges for access,” Dr. Miller said. “So we continue to expand our digital access, especially in our rural areas.”

Do the research

Dr. Kevin Phelps, an associate professor at the University of Toledo Medical Center, said Internet searches for family doctors can be quite useful if done right.

Would-be patients should be investigating the type of advanced primary care that is offered by practices they’re considering, he said.

Do whatever research can be done on nurse practitioners and physician assistants when choosing a doctor, too, because there are more of them today and practices are “working more as a team,” Dr. Phelps said.

“I would be asking about what other services you have. I’m talking about advanced primary care,” he said. “It’s so much better than it was even five years ago.”

Choose a provider who takes a more panoramic view of overall well-being, ones who consider social determinants of health such as poverty, depression, food security, safety, and transportation, he said.

Doctors have, of course, always preached diet and exercise. That’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

But Dr. Phelps said there has been a greater emphasis in recent years on whole plant-based food, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, positive social connections, and limiting or avoiding alcohol and tobacco.

Many patients today “want to know how they can take care of themselves through lifestyle choices,” he said.

A game changer for Dr. Phelps was a 2018 film called, appropriately, The Game Changers . It bills itself as “a revolutionary new film about meat, protein and strength.”

At the Toledo Clinic , a patient care line was recently established for those who call 419-479-5300 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Profile information is used to match up patients with appropriate healthcare providers.

Jaime Barnier, Toledo Clinic human resources director, said 177 new patient appointments were logged through that service as of Aug. 5.

“This is for anyone looking for a new primary care physician,” she said. “It’s like a one-stop shop.”

The clinic has people taking calls throughout the lunch hour because “that’s when people get breaks from work,” Ms. Barnier said.

“One of our goals has been to improve patient access,” she said.

The hotline was established in May.

High marks

Another ProMedica family physician, Dr. Cuneyd Tolek, said the healthgrades.com website seems pretty reputable.

He cautioned people to tread carefully on any website, though, because comments about doctors can be like comments about restaurants or anything else, in that they sometimes draw people looking to air grudges, justified or not.

“You need to take the super negative with a grain of salt,” Dr. Tolek said.

It’s often simple: Put your trust in those whom you trust.

Start with a previous doctor you liked, Dr. Tolek said.

Don’t discount advice from a good friend or colleague you enjoy having beer with, he said.

Dr. Tolek said he’s amazed how many patients of his told him they came to him after viewing a 56-second video that ProMedica produced from an interview with him.

Personality and communication skills can be overlooked by younger physicians, but they are essential to effective healthcare, he said.

“That’s very important,” Dr. Tolek said, adding that good doctors know they “still have to sit down eye-to-eye and listen.”