Burris: Dick, Liz, and dissent

So, Liz Cheney has lost her seat in Congress because she had the guts to stand up to Donald Trump.

Welcome to political martyrdom and eventual sainthood, Liz. But it’s a tough gig.

American politics and history are nothing if not ironic. So let’s think about Ms. Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, for a minute: Good guy, then bad guy, now good guy again. So say the Platonic guardians in my profession.

And likewise Liz Cheney: Republican Neanderthal, born of Neanderthals, turned tribune of goodness and truth.

When I first knew of Dick Cheney he was a young wunderkind — a deputy chief of staff and then chief of staff to President Jerry Ford. Mr. Cheney was 34 years old, and one of the most powerful people in Washington.

After Ford was turned out, Mr. Cheney went home to Wyoming and ran for Congress. He won and quickly rose to the top in the House Republican caucus, as Liz would later do.

He was moderate, pragmatic, and a “nice guy.” Democrats could cut deals with him.

He was on the fast track to the speakership if the GOP ever took back the House. But, at the time, no one thought that could happen.

So, the next time Republicans had the White House, Dick Cheney jumped ship. He became Defense secretary under Bush I. And, by all accounts, he was a competent war secretary, like his mentor Donald Rumsfeld had been.

Out of office he got rich as a defense contractor. (Republicans are not anti-government when it can make them rich.)

When Bush II picked Mr. Cheney to be his vice president, I thought it was brilliant. Who knew the government better, I thought. And who was more sane?

I thought the whole Bush team — Cheney, Rumsfeld, Rice, Powell — was stellar.

Wrong.

The Republicans’ “best and brightest” gave us Afghanistan and Iraq. A 10-year war and a 20-year war, both of which we lost. Two wars in which great young Americans died for half-baked military and geopolitical concepts.

If it is fair to blame President Biden (and Donald Trump) for a disastrous drawdown and withdrawal from Afghanistan (and it is), it is totally fair to blame George W. Bush, Mr. Cheney, et al., for the worst humiliations in American military history.

And, as morally rancid and constitutionally toxic as Mr. Trump has become, at least he started no war abroad and sent no American kids to die for nothing.

By the time he left office as vice president, Dick Cheney was regarded as a cross between Dr. Strangelove and Sidney Greenstreet — a true prince of darkness. I recall him being soundly booed by thousands gathered in Washington, in generally generous spirits, at Barack Obama’s first inauguration. And the man was in a wheelchair.

That’s loving liberals for you.

Now Dick Cheney’s rep has changed again. He is a hero. He stood up for his daughter, and he has condemned Donald Trump’s recklessness and lawlessness in forceful and eloquent terms.

He is one of few Republican patriarchs to do so.

Was Mr. Cheney really Jekyll and Hyde his whole career? Did he change and change again? Or did we just get him wrong?

Was he never as good as we thought and never as bad?

Is Liz Cheney not as good as we now cast her? She has voted against abortion rights, against Obamacare, against President Biden’s Build Back Lesser. She voted against expanding voting rights and equal pay for women who do equal work. She voted against a women’s history museum, for Pete’s sake.

Dick Cheney was right about radical terrorist evil, but not so much about how to fight it. There is more than one way.

Liz is right about the evil that Mr. Trump and Trumpism have become. She is wrong if she thinks it is the only evil within.

Dick Cheney is an independent cuss who goes his own way. And sometimes he is a blindly single-minded one.

The same is true of his daughter.

But Dick never had to walk the plank as Liz did. And she is thinking of doing it again.

She is considering a run for president.

Well, I like her style. How do you lose a House seat by more than 2 to 1 and become The Other to Republicans and then run for the GOP presidential nomination?

How is that going to work?

It is satisfying to think of Liz Cheney on a debate stage going toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump. But, be assured, neither the party nor the Donald will ever let that happen.

Still, Ms. Cheney might do some good by running. She is doing good on the Jan. 6 committee.

But, make no mistake, she would be completing her political suicide.

I think two things about that:

First, such a sacrifice would be noble, though, eventually, the libs and press who love her now will forget and discard her, either out of boredom or because they remember who she really is. And then she will not be having fun any more. The only reward she will get for her courage is the courage itself.

Ms. Cheney will likely never be restored to grace in the GOP. She may help her party to recover its true character and a measure of its sanity. But she will never be forgiven for being right.

Mind you, she will never face a payment like Nelson Mandela’s or Alexei Navalny’s. Think tanks and the lecture circuit will make the wilderness comfortable. There will always be good Scotch in the hotel room.

Second, we need to revive dissent in this country. We have quashed it on both left and right. We have quashed it in the political parties. There is not much room for a pro-life Democrat and even less for an anti-Trump Republican. If Ms. Cheney can simply stand against the bully and the mob, and keep standing, she will be part of an honorable tradition, and may the saints bless her.

“Free societies,” said Salman Rushdie, “are societies in motion, and with motion comes tension, dissent, friction. Free people strike sparks, and those sparks are the best evidence of freedom’s existence.”

We need sparks, especially in the Republican Party.

And especially in the press and on the college campuses of the nation, where political correctness reigns, unimpeded and unquestioned.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers. Contact him at: burriscolumn@gmail.com