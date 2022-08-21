Thomas P. Duross (1933-2022)

Thomas P. Duross, a journalist turned Chrysler Corp. personnel professional who brought his concern for others to his second career, died Tuesday at Gardens of St. Francis senior community in Oregon, where he lived for nearly a year. He was 88.

He had heart and other health problems, his daughter Jane Duross said.

Mr. Duross, a longtime Sylvania Township resident, got his start in journalism as editor of the Varsity News, the University of Detroit’s student paper. He became an award-winning reporter for the Springfield Daily News, and from 1959-1963, as a reporter for The Blade and the former Toledo Times.

He retired in 1996 after nearly seven years as human resources manager of the Jeep assembly plant in Toledo. He was responsible for personnel and labor relations covering thousands of hourly and salaried workers.

“He was clearly one of the finest human-resource managers I have ever worked with by far, and I have been doing this for 40 years,” said Bruce Baumhower, president since 1993 of United Auto Workers Local 12 and, before that, chairman of its Jeep unit. “He had compassion for people. He would rather help someone improve themselves than terminate them.”

Mr. Duross “was the voice of reason on any issue we had operationally,” Mr. Baumhower continued before remarking that the Jeep facility made a turnaround under Mr. Duross and plant manager Jerry Huber from being Chrysler’s worst-performing plant to winning the company chairman’s award several years in a row.

“Between the two of them, we had a heck of a run,” Mr. Baumhower said.

Dr. Sue Parkins, a physician who worked at Jeep as the plant doctor, said Mr. Duross understood the needs of both labor and management.

“He was a really remarkable, ethical, caring, engaging guy,” Dr. Parkins said. “He had a skill of working through things and smoothing things out and making both sides feel they came out ahead.”

He had an idea both to reduce workplace injury and allow those still recovering to return to work. It became a joint union-management program.

“He had faith in people that they really did want to come back to work. We found that was true,” Dr. Parkins said. “It was truly for the company a groundbreaking program.”

Mr. Duross also had a reputation for taking responsibility when projects weren’t going well, but giving credit when they did, she said.

“It was really not the style of most leaders at the time,” Dr. Parkins said.

His daughter said: “He loved solving problems. He was mild-mannered and could look at situations and come to a really concise conclusion about it and was good at helping both sides come to consensus.”

Mr. Duross started at Chrysler in 1963, working in employee communication programs in Indianapolis. He became coordinator of training programs for Chrysler’s automotive manufacturing group in 1967 and moved to the machining plant in Perrysburg Township in 1968. He was promoted in 1973 to personnel manager, with oversight of the plant’s 3,400 employees.

He had been human resources group manager for Chrysler subsidiary Acustar Inc., in Troy, Mich., when in 1989 he was named manager of human resources for the Toledo Jeep plant, by then a Chrysler property.

Born Sept. 27, 1933, in Detroit to Marilyn and Dennis Duross, Mr. Duross grew up in Pontiac, Mich., and was a 1951 graduate there of St. Michael’s High School, where he played basketball. After receiving his bachelor of science degree from U-D, he became a lecturer for General Motors’ touring science and engineering show, “Parade Of Progress,” and was a reporter for the Michigan Catholic newspaper.

He became a Springfield Daily News reporter in 1956. As recipient of the 1958 Heller Award, administered by the journalism school at Ohio State University, he was named Ohio’s best public-affairs reporter for a series of articles on urban renewal in Springfield. At The Blade and Times, he was a general assignment and police reporter.

In retirement, he continued to play golf with a group of former Chrysler colleagues. He and his late wife, Peggy, spent time each year in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and traveled to visit grandchildren in Columbus and Lexington, Ky.

He kept up on events of the day, reading newspapers and The New Yorker, and he followed the Detroit Tigers and Ohio State sports.

His ease with language extended to the spoken word.

“He was a very funny man and a wonderful storyteller, anyone would tell you that,” Ms. Duross said. “He was very animated. We heard some of the same stories a hundred times as kids, and there was always a different twist.”

Dr. Parkins said: “He could laugh and make you laugh.”

He and the former Margaret Jean “Peggy” Lawless married Sept. 8, 1956. She died April 22, 2014.

Surviving are his daughters, Ann Marie Duross, Jane Duross, Eileen Duross, and Mary Ellen Coyne; sons, Dennis and William Duross; sisters, Kathleen Sill and Patricia Greenlees; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Corpus Christi University Parish, where he was a member. A livestream will be available via ccup.org/live/. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to Corpus Christi University Parish or a charity of the donor’s choice.