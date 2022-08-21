ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

To the editor: Bring back the post of city manager

The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

While reading about the possibility of altering the city charter to extend the terms of office of the mayor, it has occurred to me that it might be a good idea for Toledo to reinstate the city manager form of government instead.

A city manager would give us a full time, trained professional administrator whose sole responsibility would be to oversee the business of the city, hopefully without any political inclinations. If he or she does a good job, great. If not, they can be let go and a replacement found without the need and expense of a vote.

RICHARD REDER

West Toledo

Submit a letter to the editor

Ohio campaign finance laws need revision

The laws restricting campaign spending in the state of Ohio need revision. Law 3517.1011(D)(1)(f) that says that if a person, or a person as part of a group, pays for “election communication” and the person’s contribution was $200, then a report must be submitted that details this donor’s private personal information (e.g. name, address, employer, day, and time ). There is no maximum spending limit for Ohioans.

This amount is not only unrealistically low, but it isn’t adjusted yearly for inflation. A much more realistic approach is that Ohio should pass a law saying that it will not publish any personal information for any donor, and it will adapt the federal individual spending cap for its Ohio candidates. The individual federal limits are adjusted for inflation every two years and are these maximums:

● $2,900 per election per candidate for office

● $5,000 per year per political action committee (PAC)

● $10,000 per total yearly contribution to a state-level political party

Furthermore, campaign donors should be limited to citizens of the United States. We should severely restrict any noncitizen from not only voting, but have severe financial penalties for any noncitizen who tries to influence an election using money, no matter how small. This way, any citizen who votes, is assured that not only is their vote not diluted by noncitizens voting, but they are not unduly influencing the elections using ads paid for by noncitizens.

Our First Amendment applies to citizens, not to foreigners. We are supposed to live in a democratic republic of citizens, not an oligarchy of the super-rich.

DAVIID WEBER

West Toledo

Hello Chaos: How our world is overrun by entropy

Ever feel like the world is falling apart?

Well, it is now. In fact, it always has felt super stressed, but now, the crash is even greater.

Physicists call that endless chaos entropy, a measure of the number of possible arrangements the atoms in a system can have. In this sense, entropy is a measure of uncertainty or randomness.

Entropy is the persistent trend toward disorder. Mix salt and pepper together and they merge. Travel to another country and see how its culture changes why you are. Watch one of your heroes go bad. Watch both CNN and Fox. That’s entropy. And that creates disorder. It’s a given that we cannot lose.

Entropy affects our world and our lives; both get more conflicted and more confusing.

For government, businesses, weather, viruses, wars and crime, they will not disappear. Wars end but have deadly consequences and then get reborn. Promote recycling and our landfills get filled with more plastic. Provide first-rate education to our kids and then demand that “divisive and racist topics” are prohibited. But wiping clean our history will not make hate go away.

And chaos is happening in our state houses as much as it is in our schools.

In Ohio, gerrymandering is the weapon conservatives use to violate our state Supreme Court ruling. The Ohio Supreme Court and its Redistricting Commission have struck down the third set of district maps in a 4–3 ruling, finding that the maps, like predecessors, violated the state’s constitutional prohibitions against partisan gerrymandering and its proportionality standards. The right-leaning Ohio General Assembly has rejected the order.

Entropy is a disease that will not stop giving. Regardless of which political side you’re on, think about the way you get the news. If most of it is from Facebook and Twitter and not from nationally respected newspapers and magazines, that invites trouble. If your sources lean in one direction like Fox or MSNBC, mix it up, i.e. watch them both. If that makes you nervous, that’s entropy, and learn to live with it.

THOMAS KLEIN

Bowling Green

Professor of English Emeritus

Cap insulin expense

Every politician who voted against insulin caps should be voted out of office as soon as possible.

Their constituents and our neighbors are dying and they’re worried about angering Big Pharma. This is why your vote counts. Use it.

EDWARD GUST

Whitehouse

Karma’s the name

Let us not forget the 2016 presidential election and the Republican battle cry, namely, “Lock her up.” Let us not forget these proverbs and metaphors:

“You reap what you sow.”

“What goes around comes around.”

“The shoe is on the other foot.”

Perhaps it is time to “lock him up”.

It’s all karma.

KEVIN SULLIVAN

Perrysburg

Cheney’s behavior

There is a reason that you declare a political party in a primary. It is paramount to “fair elections.” To read on her website instructions for how Democrats can vote as Republicans in her primary is disgusting.

This is the person who is supposedly fighting for the preservation of our democracy?

I’m glad the wise citizens of Wyoming saw through her antics and sent her to the sidelines.

Her behavior validates the statement that “99 percent of all politicians give the rest of them a bad name.”

ROB STOIBER

Temperance

Illegal relocation

It has been interesting to hear all the commotion and backlash regarding the relocation of illegal immigrants from the southern border to D.C. and New York City.

Not long ago in a Blade article, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur was quoted as saying that 19th of the 20th wealthiest congressional districts were represented in Congress by Democrats.

Seems to me that those 19 districts should be prime locations for the relocation effort.

ANDY WALKO

Marblehead, Ohio

Amphitheater pitch

The developer and property owner began the presentation with a “hard sell” about the beauty of the amphitheater vs. building a “cold storage” warehouse that had been considered.

He concluded with a statement that sounded suspiciously like a threat that he could still build an ugly warehouse if this amphitheater project is not approved.

Next, the amphitheater designer spoke to the beauty and engineering of the project, and “benefits” to the city.

He then referred to possibly saving a local bridge — Roche de Boeuf — that was important to Waterville. To many of us in attendance, it sounded like a bribe.

It was a very distasteful and disrespectful presentation and definitely not one to instill trust in the morality of the developers.

DEBORAH WARNER

Waterville

