Neckers: Nightmare world invades place of presidents and poets

It looks increasingly likely that federal prosecutors will eventually charge former President Donald Trump with criminal behavior of some sort.

This wouldn’t surprise me; what stands out in my mind from the Trump years in politics are two especially gross incidents; the video clip in which he said that he could grab a woman’s private parts because he was famous; and his taking top secret government papers, possibly including our nation’s nuclear secrets to Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

There were many other incidents and allegations, including things that, if proven, were clearly against the law. But in my view, the real laws that were broken were the moral laws of the Old and New Testaments and virtually every other religious and ethical system known to man. These are the laws, that is, which distinguish a civilized high society from anarchy or dictatorship.

True, I don’t suppose it says anywhere in any of these codes that “thou shall not try and grab a woman unknown to you in her private parts,” or words to that effect. Nor does it say that “thou shalt not violate national security protocols without permission.” But common sense and basic morality should indicate to anyone that this, and so much else, is utterly unacceptable.

Yet there are always those who are uncivil, and who break common norms “just because they can,” and who assume for themselves privilege that they have never earned. Some things are against the law in virtually every country — murder, for example, or theft. Most western societies have moral codes based on the Ten Commandments — “thou shalt not commit adultery; thou shalt not covet,” etc.

Society — all societies — make laws for many reasons. Suppose life became a free-for-all with no boundaries? Or suppose our wise forefathers had not laid down a set of rules for us to live by? America would be a disheveled mess of people that might resemble a cartoon version of the Old West.

That is the nightmare world to which the terrorists want to lead us. The attack by a would-be assassin on author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution on Aug. 12 is another example of intentional international terrorism, in this case, justified on the basis of someone’s idea of a religious or moral directive.

There’s no denying that two Iranian ayatollahs pronounced a death sentence on the author, suggesting that their followers kill Salman Rushdie, in the name of religion, because they did not like what he had written. In effect, they anointed their followers with an oil of approval of recognized immoral actions.

On the other hand, Chautauqua Institution, the place Mr. Rushdie was stabbed, has been a beacon of intellectual light and morality for its entire existence, hosting top-level political and intellectual leaders since the 1870s.

President Ulysses. S. Grant, the Union general who won the Civil War, was at Chautauqua in 1875, its second year. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke there in 1936. Think Roosevelt had no enemies? One would have had no farther drive than to the nearby town where I grew up to hear the stories about how much my grandfather hated Roosevelt. He closed the banks in 1933 and my grandfather, hardworking and hardnosed businessman that he was, lost a lot of money.

My family blamed FDR for that, and blamed Robert Jackson, his attorney general and close legal adviser. Winnie Lewellen, a Chautauqua hostess of world renown for many years, (and my childhood babysitter) used to regale her friends with stories about presidents, president’s wives, congressmen, and other persons of high political station. “Mother Superior,” as comedian Mark Russell called Chautauqua’s hostess, knew of security issues with her guests, but one would never know they existed from the way she and the institution behaved.

We live in a different world today. As Chautauqua prepares to address the events of Aug. 12, this grand institution needs to take care to not overreact and change the culture more than necessary. They face a delicate dance; freedom of expression is a must; but care, security, and safety are also musts.

But this must not involve the state imposing restrictions on the freedoms the private Chautauqua has enjoyed for its entire existence. Chautauqua offers for its communities all of the benefits of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, namely, freedom of speech. Parading armed guards, even if they are state police or county sheriffs, are still parading armed guards.

In my mind, the image of Chautauqua going from a place where, when I first went there, had only one policeman (usually a college student) guarding its amphitheater, to a place of parading armed guards smacks too much of what Germany in the 1930s.

Changes may be necessary, but as all we longtime Chautauquans know, changes should be subtle and careful. I urge the leadership, its board and its administration to tread carefully for the land at Chautauqua is hallowed ground, which has demonstrated its importance and moral fiber for more than a century.

Douglas Neckers is an organic chemist, McMaster distinguished professor emeritus and the founder of the Center for Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University, and a former chair of the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, N.Y.