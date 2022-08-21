Talking to a loved one about suicide

There’s no single cause of suicide; however, individuals often die by suicide because they see no way out of their depression.

Help prevent deaths by suicide by knowing the warning signs, starting the conversation and helping your loved ones get the help that they need.

Know the signs

“Recognizing warning signs, as well as early intervention, is key to helping individuals get the help that they need,” said Darren Moore, licensed professional counselor and director of Behavior Health at ProMedica. “A person may talk about feeling hopeless, having no reason or purpose to live, being a burden to others, feelings of being trapped or living in unbearable pain.”

Individuals may also show warning signs in their displayed mood. They may be depressed, irritable, angry or show no interest in activities they once found pleasurable.

“Another warning sign of potential suicide is a sudden improvement or relief of symptoms of depression. These individuals may show a great improvement in their mood because they are finally seeing a way out of their despair by attempting suicide,” Mr. Moore shares.

Start the conversation

It can be difficult to begin a conversation about suicide because many people don’t know where to start. If you believe that someone you know may be thinking about suicide, start the conversation with the below tips:

■ Ask them, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” or, “Are you having any suicidal thoughts?” Asking someone about suicide can be a relief to the individual to open up about how they are feeling.

■ Listen to the person non-judgmentally. Don’t blame or criticize them, and don’t try to fix the problem.

■ Don’t promise secrecy. If someone is having suicidal thoughts, it is necessary to refer them to immediate help, including emergency services from the nearest hospital.

Get help

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, it is important to get help right away. Simply text “HOME” to 741-741 to connect to a mental health professional in your community to get the help that you need.

Suicide is never the answer. There is hope for recovery and help is always available to those experiencing suicidal thoughts.