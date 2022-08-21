ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff moves up two spots in latest ASWA football rankings

Coming off a dramatic 22-20 victory over Winterboro to open the 2022 high school football season last Friday, the Cedar Bluff Tigers moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. The...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock celebrating 1997 football state runner-up

SAND ROCK – There will be a 1997 state runner-up Sand Rock football team reunion on Sept. 2 prior to Sand Rock’s home opener against Pisgah. A reception will be held in the home economics department at 5:30 p.m., followed by on-field recognition at 6:30 p.m. All former players, cheerleaders, managers, coaches and administrators are invited to attend.
SAND ROCK, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Titans fall to Georgia powerhouse

Photo: Gadsden City quarterback Matthew Sparks (left) is pressured by Carrollton’s Brodie Bradburn during the Titans’ 69-7 loss in high school football on August 19 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City fell to Carrollton, Ga., 69-7, in the Titans’ season opener on August 19 at GCHS. Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 46

Rome High School football players named honorary first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rome high school football players who saved a woman’s life were named honorary first responders. Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the high school to meet Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore. The boys saved a woman’s...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning

A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
PIEDMONT, AL
thecitymenus.com

Smalltown Realty Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Carrollton

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Small Town Realty LLC Georgia Division. Small Town Realty is located at 520 Dixie Street Suite A in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 302-0357. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit their...
CARROLLTON, GA
weisradio.com

Mr. Paul Edward Greene

Mr. Paul Edward Greene, age 77 of Leesburg, passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022. Survivors include his son, Wayne Greene; daughters, Robin Wilson and Erin Bock; brother, Bobby Greene. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also remain. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Greene and Roy Greene;...
LEESBURG, AL
thedallasnewera.com

Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy

Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
DALLAS, GA
weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Two Accidents in Cherokee County on Sunday

State Troopers responded to two separate single-vehicle accidents occurring Sunday in Cherokee County – fortunately no one was hurt in either mishap. According to reports: a wreck involving a 2005 Nissan driven by a female resident of Centre took place at 9:35pm on County Road 27 while troopers also responded to the discovery of a 2007 Ford that had apparently been involved in an accident on County Road 105 – however, no one could be found at the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August...
COBB COUNTY, GA

