State Troopers responded to two separate single-vehicle accidents occurring Sunday in Cherokee County – fortunately no one was hurt in either mishap. According to reports: a wreck involving a 2005 Nissan driven by a female resident of Centre took place at 9:35pm on County Road 27 while troopers also responded to the discovery of a 2007 Ford that had apparently been involved in an accident on County Road 105 – however, no one could be found at the scene.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO