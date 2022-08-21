Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff moves up two spots in latest ASWA football rankings
Coming off a dramatic 22-20 victory over Winterboro to open the 2022 high school football season last Friday, the Cedar Bluff Tigers moved up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A football rankings. The latest poll was released early Wednesday morning. The...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock celebrating 1997 football state runner-up
SAND ROCK – There will be a 1997 state runner-up Sand Rock football team reunion on Sept. 2 prior to Sand Rock’s home opener against Pisgah. A reception will be held in the home economics department at 5:30 p.m., followed by on-field recognition at 6:30 p.m. All former players, cheerleaders, managers, coaches and administrators are invited to attend.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Titans fall to Georgia powerhouse
Photo: Gadsden City quarterback Matthew Sparks (left) is pressured by Carrollton’s Brodie Bradburn during the Titans’ 69-7 loss in high school football on August 19 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City fell to Carrollton, Ga., 69-7, in the Titans’ season opener on August 19 at GCHS. Gadsden...
CBS 46
Rome High School football players named honorary first responders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Rome high school football players who saved a woman’s life were named honorary first responders. Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the high school to meet Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore. The boys saved a woman’s...
weisradio.com
Log Truck Woes on Highway 9 Tuesday Morning
A log truck along Highway 9 near Piedmont managed to keep from turning over after the driver dropped the passenger side rear into a ditch as he was exiting a side road. The mishap took place around 10:20 Tuesday morning, just a short distance from the Goshen United Methodist Church leaving the occupant high and dry while waiting for a wrecker to remedy the situation.
thecitymenus.com
Smalltown Realty Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Carrollton
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Small Town Realty LLC Georgia Division. Small Town Realty is located at 520 Dixie Street Suite A in Carrollton. For more information, please call (770) 302-0357. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit their...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Fair is this Week / Thursday – Sunday (August 25th – 28th)
Work is underway for the Chattooga County Agricultural Fair that opens this Thursday and runs through Sunday. While people begin to notice when the rides come in for the midway and work begins on the fairgrounds at the Chattooga County Ag Building, the work to put on the fair each year begins months in advance.
weisradio.com
Mr. Paul Edward Greene
Mr. Paul Edward Greene, age 77 of Leesburg, passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022. Survivors include his son, Wayne Greene; daughters, Robin Wilson and Erin Bock; brother, Bobby Greene. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also remain. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Greene and Roy Greene;...
10 more Rome High School students arrested after 4th brawl breaks out on campus
ROME, Ga. — Ten more students have been been arrested after yet another brawl broke out at a Floyd County high school Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Yesterday’s fight was the fourth to break out at Rome High School since last week.
weisradio.com
Clearview Worship Center to Host “Food Box” Giveaway this Saturday (August 27th)
Clearview Worship Center Church at 901 Cedar Bluff Road in Centre – (located across from the Nursing Home) will host another “Food Box” giveaway, on Saturday (August 27th) starting at 9:00am. That giveaway will consist of boxes of non-perishable food such as frozen KFC, frozen meat, and...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
thedallasnewera.com
Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy
Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Two Accidents in Cherokee County on Sunday
State Troopers responded to two separate single-vehicle accidents occurring Sunday in Cherokee County – fortunately no one was hurt in either mishap. According to reports: a wreck involving a 2005 Nissan driven by a female resident of Centre took place at 9:35pm on County Road 27 while troopers also responded to the discovery of a 2007 Ford that had apparently been involved in an accident on County Road 105 – however, no one could be found at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
wbrc.com
2 students treated after crash involving school bus in Calhoun County
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division says a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle happened around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The crash resulted in an 11-year-old who was on the bus at the time of the collision...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. For details follow this link to the latest article on the advisory. The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
